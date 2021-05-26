Patient Benefit Dashboard Proves the Value of Telehealth at PHSA
Healthcare organizations in the province of British Columbia rapidly rolled-out telehealth technologies during the pandemic, just like many others did. The Provincial Health Services Authority (PHSA) took the unusual step of implementing a patient benefit dashboard to track the impact of telehealth on patients across the province. Their dashboard made it crystal clear how valuable telehealth is for reducing costs and improving access.www.healthcareittoday.com