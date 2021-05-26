Cancel
Snapchat Adds Secret Picture Vault That Has Parents Concerned

Snapchat recently got the internet talking with a new feature they've added, a secret photo vault, and it has parents pretty concerned. So what is a secret photo vault? There are several apps on the market that are secret photo apps, they may look like a regular inconspicuous app on your phone, but when you go to open it you have to enter a code or password to get in to see the photos saved in there. Now Snapchat has added a secret photo vault to its app.

