New Blueberry Cultivar Selection Tool

VSC NEWS
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new University of Florida (UF)/IFAS tool can help blueberry producers decide what cultivars are best for their farming operation. The UF/IFAS blueberry breeding program has developed a new cultivar module of the UF/IFAS Blueberry Growers Guide, available for download at:. iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/uf-blueberry-growers-guide/id1535258711. Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.austn.ss.blueberry. The app includes a scouting...

vscnews.com
