There could be some trouble in store for some of the Great Lake coastlines. This new information comes from researchers at Michigan State University. Over the past decade, a very noticeable difference could be seen on the coastlines. MSU is hoping to track the changes by enlisting some volunteers from across the state, according to WILX. Basically what MSU is looking for, is for some civilians to fly drones with a special camera to capture the changes to the coastlines.