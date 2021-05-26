Vineroutes.com and Somm™ Set to Present a Virtual Wine Tasting Experience You Don’t Want to Miss

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer and relaxed restrictions mean we can take advantage of restaurant dining and socializing outdoors. It also kicks off a season of summer wines often headlined by rosé, thanks to marketing campaigns like Yes Way Rosé. (I’m an avowed advocate of winter rosé.) Every year, we look for trending grape varietals or regions, but it’s hard to overstate the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic and last year’s U.S.-European wine tariff wars on the availability and price of European wines. There were also wildfires that ravaged California and harsh frosts that hit European wine regions this spring. Wine production is, above all, about farming. Availability and price were further impacted by the shutdown of the restaurant industry and government trade spats.