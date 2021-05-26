Cancel
Vineroutes.com and Somm™ Set to Present a Virtual Wine Tasting Experience You Don’t Want to Miss

By Press Release
wineindustryadvisor.com
 9 days ago

Participants will be guided through a tasting of carefully selected Tawse Winery wines with winemaker Paul Pender joining in as a special guest. May 26th – — VineRoutes, Canada’s newest online wine publication, has announced a partnership with somm™ to present a virtual wine tasting experience that will feature special guest and renowned winemaker Paul Pender of Tawse Winery. Set your calendars for Saturday, June 12 at 7:30pm.

wineindustryadvisor.com
