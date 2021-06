COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - There will be a temporary lane closure with lane shift for Lewiston Road from Monday, June 21 to Friday, July 2 for a road-widening project. The closure will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and the closed lane will be the northbound, right turn lane from the I-20 Bridge to Sugarcreek Drive. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers on each end of the lane closure.