Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Warning Issued for the Hudson Valley

Effective: 2021-06-03 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-04 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Duplin; Lenoir FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of eastern North Carolina, including the following areas, Duplin and Lenoir. * Through Friday morning. * Frequent heavy showers and possible thunderstorms with torrential downpours are expected over the eastern North Carolina coastal plain through early Friday. This comes after heavy rainfall the past 24 hours totaling 1 to 3 inches. An additional 2 to 4 inches of rain are expected through tonight, with isolated amounts of 4 to 5 inches possible. This additional rainfall will lead to the risk of localized flash flooding from increased runoff of now saturated soils.