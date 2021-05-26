Cancel
Environment

Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Warning Issued for the Hudson Valley

By Taylor
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Hudson Valley needs to prepare for a potential storm. On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, the Hudson Valley could get some severe weather. The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Hudson Valley region until 8 p.m. Central Hudson has issued a Storm Warning for today as well.

