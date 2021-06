The thought of drinking water from the South Fork River may not seem terribly appetizing, but that’s where water comes from to supply the residents and businesses within the City of Lincolnton. That water goes through a seemingly miraculous process and once it hits the taps in Lincolnton, it’s so clean that the city has won the prestigious AWOP (Area Wide Optimization Program which judges the cleanliness of the water) award for the past 19 consecutive years. Only one other municipality within the state of North Carolina has done the same thing.