Lawton, OK

There May Be a Fireworks Shortage This Fourth of July!

By Critter
KLAW 101
 13 days ago
Say it ain't so! Just when you thought things were improving and finally getting back to normal, more bad news from the pandemic surfaces. Makes you wonder "Will it ever end?" We just heard that there's a pretty good chance that there will be a serious fireworks shortage this Fourth of July. The COVID-19 pandemic slowed and even stopped production for several months and all the major manufactures are behind on orders and shipping. This means we may, or may not, have fireworks this year. Damn you COVID-19!

KLAW 101

KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

