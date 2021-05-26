There May Be a Fireworks Shortage This Fourth of July!

I swear if it's not one thing it's another. When the hell is this "normal" everyone's talking about going to happen? Now before we go any further let me just say remain clam, there's no need to panic, all is well. Okay, maybe not everything is well, but it's not bad either. It's looking like there may be another shortage on the horizon and this time it's meat. Over the Memorial Day weekend one of, if not the largest meat producers in the U.S. was hit with a cyber-attack. JBS USA had to temporarily shut down production due to hackers and ransomware attacks. However they're getting back online and expect to return to full production very soon.