The Vikings have done it. Barstow Community College held its 2021 virtual commencement ceremony on YouTube on Friday, officially commemorating its graduates’ achievements. “For many of you this was a hurdle to overcome. For many of you, you became teachers to your own children. And for many of you, you had to work remote or you were an essential worker committed to helping others,” said Nance Nunes-Gill, academic senate president. “For all of you, you accomplished the unthinkable.”