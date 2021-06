Now that theaters are opening across the country, it’s clear that movie fans have been itching to watch films on the big screen once again. Box Office Mojo reports that this weekend saw the biggest box office opening since 2020. John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place II took the top spot earning 58.5 million over four days, thus kicking off the summer movie season. Fandango movie commenter Erik Davis, breaks down why this box office win for a Quiet Place is a big deal: