Wine Future Business Seminars to Showcase New Reality
Online Sessions to Include Latest Strategies for Digital Marketing, Social Media, Sales, Consumption, and Event Management for the Wine and Hospitality Industries. Following on the successful relaunch of the Wine Future conference in February 2021, Chrand Events, The American College in Spain, DF Consults, Balzac Communications, FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, Pix and Wine Style Travel, announce the launch of online Wine Future Business Seminars. The first seminar will take place June 21st to 25th, 2021 from 3.30pm to 7.30pm CEST (9:30am to 1:30pm EDT) via Zoom conference.wineindustryadvisor.com