Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

BOXT the Premium Direct-to-Consumer Winery Launches Limited Edition Rosé for National Rosé Day

By Press Release
wineindustryadvisor.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRosé All Day With BOXT Expertly Crafted Fine Wine, Sustainably Packaged 3 Liter Box – The Equivalent of 4 Bottles of Wine. – BOXT, the female-founded, direct-to-consumer winery launches its first-ever premium rosé wine, just in time for National Rosé Day on June 12. Profile Nine, the latest fine wine to the BOXT collection is whole cluster pressed, rosé of Pinot Noir. With its delicate apricot color, subtle floral aroma and refreshingly bright acidity, this elegant blush rosé is cool, crisp, bright and dry. In a word, it’s divine.

wineindustryadvisor.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winery#Ros Wine#Wine Bottles#Food Drink#Beverages#Limited Edition#Launches#Bottle Service#Limited Access#Boxt#Pinot Noir#Founder Ceo#Instagram#Premium Wines#Wine Choices#Exclusive Access#Fine Wines#House Wines#Shipping#Subscription Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinksvinepair.com

Hearst Ranch Winery 'Julia' Rosé 2020

Host/Hostess Gifting, Party Wine, Picnics In The Park. Grüner Veltliner, Pinot Gris / Grigio , Sauvignon Blanc. Smells juicy, with a peach and strawberry thing going on. The palate is tart, and even though the acidity livens things, up it has some weight to it. Good picnic party wine.
Drinksvinepair.com

Los Vascos Rosé 2020

All-Day Sipping, Relaxing After Work, Starting The Night. Grüner Veltliner, Melon de Bourgogne , Pinot Gris / Grigio. Great sunny day case-buy for the soirée. It’s fruity and a little salty. Natural acidity is moderate, with a little bit of weight for a picnic lunch.
Drinksvinepair.com

Rabble Rosé Wine 2019

Host/Hostess Gifting, Last Minute Wine Runs, Party Wine. Rich and grippy for a rosé. It has a refreshing yet chewy palate and smells like mint yogurt and strawberries. The heft of this rosé calls for serious BBQ.
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Limited Edition Hummus Flavors

Summer Fresh is known for its wide selection of salads, dips, and hummus. As it celebrates its 30th anniversary, the brand launches two limited edition hummus options. Through its three decades in the industry, Summer Fresh nods to customers' need for healthy options that are convenient and diverse. It started off in a home kitchen, growing to become what it is today.
RestaurantsTime Out Global

Shake Shack teams up with Yardbird to launch a limited-edition menu

To celebrate their third anniversary in Hong Kong, Shake Shack is teaming up with Michelin-starred chicken-driven izakaya Yardbird to launch an exclusive collaboration in the form of a one-day-only menu featuring a burger, bites and drink. The menu will be available only on Saturday, June 12 from 4pm at the IFC branch, while stocks last.
DrinksPosted by
WWD

Grazia USA Launches Rosé Wine

Grazia USA is the latest media brand getting into the wine business. The magazine, published through a licensing deal with Pantheon Media, has teamed with Onehope Wine to release Grazia by Onehope, a Vintner Collection California Rosé. It will be available for purchase online exclusively on Onehope’s website and will retail at $30 per bottle.
Golfgolfbusinessnews.com

Titleist launches Limited Edition bag prize ball promotion

Titleist is continuing its support of trade partners, as well as dedicated golfers across the UK and Ireland, by launching its popular Limited Edition Golf Bag promotion again in 2021. Now in its fourth year, the incentive rewards golfers who place their trust in Titleist, with entry into a local...
Food & DrinksReverse Wine Snob

Kirkland Signature K Vine Rosé - Rather Quaffable

$10 Single vineyard rosé from a big name winemaker (Charles Smith), we check out the new Kirkland Signature K Vine Rosé from Costco. Syrah rosé from the Buckshot Vineyard in Columbia Valley, Washington State. The Kirkland Signature K Vine Rosé is available exclusively at Costco for $9.99. Today we're checking...
Lifestylenosh.com

Sunday Scaries Launches Sleep Tincture And Creates Limited-Edition Ice Cream With Coolhaus

While the limited-edition ice cream doesn’t contain CBD itself, Sunday Scaries newest innovation, Big Spoon, contains a potent combination of CBD and CBN (Cannabinol) and is engineered to help users rest and experience enhanced sleep, relief, and relaxation. Big Spoon is Sunday Scaries first product to contain added isolated CBN, which is known to support sleep and relaxation. Sunday Scaries continues to trailblaze in the CBD space with the addition of CBN, a lesser-known cannabinoid isolate, in its commitment to continuous innovation.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Limited Edition Esports Apparel

Guild Esports is a gaming franchise that works at a global scale and most recently, it branches into the world of fashion with the Patch 0.2.1 collection. The limited-edition capsule is full of streetwear pieces that are showcased by its global content creators. The Patch 0.2.1 range dives into their...
Drinksthebeveragejournal.com

Mateus Dry Rosé 2020 Vintage Newly Available

Mateus announced the release of Mateus Dry Rosé 2020 vintage, a dry and expressive Portuguese wine. Its inaugural Mateus Dry Rosé 2019 vintage helped redefine the historic brand with the production of a new dry wine style along with contemporary branding and updated packaging. The 2020 vintage of Mateus Dry Rosé offers a subtly pale pink hue, intensely vibrant aromatics and balanced red fruit flavors on the palate. Mateus’ Head Winemaker António Braga said of the 2020 vintage, “This refreshing style results from a blend exclusively using red grape varieties fermented off skin, including mostly Portuguese grape varietals – Baga and Touriga Nacional. The result is a balanced and easy-drinking value wine that is fruity with notes of cherry and strawberry. An excellent harmony of a subtle mouthfeel and acidity.” Mateus Dry Rosé 2020 is available in Rhode Island via Best Beverage.
Businessacquiremag.com

Bang & Olufsen launches a limited-edition collection with Berluti

Bang & Olufsen has teamed up with luxury brand Berluti on a limited edition collection of audio products and accessories. The collaboration takes models like the Beoplay H95 headphone and updates the materials with a Venezia leather headband and soft lambskin ear cushions. The collaboration will also include Berluti versions of the Beosound A1 and the Beosound Balance as well as leather-accented, made-to-order versions of the Beolab 90 and Beovision Harmony.
Drinkswinespectator.com

9 Refreshing Provence Rosés

Memorial Day is right around the corner, and many of us will be celebrating with some pink wine in our glass. Luckily, there are plenty of crisp and mouthwatering Provence rosés to pair with warm-weather festivities, as this week's selection demonstrates with recently reviewed wines from the 2020 vintage. Tasting...
Drinksarchitecturaldigest.com

17 Pink Wines That Prove Rosé Is for Everyone

Though for many the time conjures visions of beaches and barbecues, summer means one thing for wine drinkers: rosé wine season. Despite attempts to relegate past years’ insatiable demand for the pink drink to a passing fad, rosé enthusiasm shows no signs of slowing down. Indeed, the craze may have even seeped into the fashion and interiors worlds in the form of the equally loved and reviled blush, a peachy cousin of the ever-present millennial pink hue. For the design-minded, this means we’d better find a few rosé bottles chic enough to display on our home bars. Though we’ve all been taught not to judge a book by its cover, pretty packaging sure does wonders for any product, and the season’s vin préféré is no exception. To make shopping easier, we’ve rounded up 17 wines of varying rosy hues that boast display-worthy bottles and labels—and taste even better. Cheers!
Industrybirminghamnews.net

SpaceGrime Launches New Self-Burning First of Its Kind Limited Edition Space Coin X

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / SpaceGrime is proud to announce the launch of Coin X on the 31st of May, 2021, a little over three weeks after its launch on the 8th of May. It has over 11,500 holders and has seen an enormous growth of 45,000% increase since its launch. With Coin X launching in just a few days, it's about to introduce a whole new industry standard into the world of blockchain technology; forever changing the cryptocurrency space by introducing several gems into the industry.
Food & Drinkspurewow.com

Magic Spoon Just Launched Two New Limited-Edition Flavors That Are Bound to Sell Out

When we first heard about Magic Spoon’s better-for-you cereal, we swooned over the classics, like frosted, fruity and cocoa. We fell even harder for the limited-edition strawberry and peaches and cream flavors that launched last summer. And the gingerbread drop? Well, that was just the best early holiday present we could have hoped for. Now, there are two more boxes to get your hands on before they sell out (which they most definitely will): jelly donut and chocolate peanut butter.
Shoppingthecigarauthority.com

Byron Limited Edition Humidor Release Shipping Now

Vintage is a term that is at times misunderstood, yet when Nelson Alfonso of Selected Tobacco releases blends with 5 years of post-roll age decorated by a uniquely designed humidor the term is fitting. This edition of Byron humidors is limited to one size in each blend, with only 5,000 cigars rolled for each century; the Byron cigar line has a century interpretation for any cigar enthusiast. The numbered humidors are limited to 200 of each Byron 19th Century Grand Poemas, 20th Century Habaneros and 21st Century Elegantes, standing out from their series as they are only available once a year in numbered humidors. The Byron line adopted its name in 1850 by honoring the famous British poet Lord Byron. Today the line has become an.