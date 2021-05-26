BOXT the Premium Direct-to-Consumer Winery Launches Limited Edition Rosé for National Rosé Day

Though for many the time conjures visions of beaches and barbecues, summer means one thing for wine drinkers: rosé wine season. Despite attempts to relegate past years’ insatiable demand for the pink drink to a passing fad, rosé enthusiasm shows no signs of slowing down. Indeed, the craze may have even seeped into the fashion and interiors worlds in the form of the equally loved and reviled blush, a peachy cousin of the ever-present millennial pink hue. For the design-minded, this means we’d better find a few rosé bottles chic enough to display on our home bars. Though we’ve all been taught not to judge a book by its cover, pretty packaging sure does wonders for any product, and the season’s vin préféré is no exception. To make shopping easier, we’ve rounded up 17 wines of varying rosy hues that boast display-worthy bottles and labels—and taste even better. Cheers!