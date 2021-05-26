USB-C PD 2.1 EPR, 240W Of Power

The end of Standard Power Range USB-C 2.0 is nigh, with the announcement of the USB-C PD 2.1 EPR Enhanced Power Range specification. The cables will remain compatible with current ports and offer the same transfer rates, the difference is that the specification is capable of providing up to 48V @ 5A which is enough to power a fairly high end laptop. Physically the new USB-C PD 2.1 EPR cables will be indistinguishable from those currently on the market, electronically the new spec demands that pins A4-A9 and B4-B9 cannot short to ground when the cable is plugged in or removed.