Ocean City, MD

Lawsuit dismissed from federal court in death of woman buried in beach sand in Ocean City in 2017

By Associated Press
KTRE
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) - A lawsuit has been dismissed surrounding the death of a woman who was accidentally buried alive on a Maryland beach by a tractor in 2017. The Daily Times reports that attorneys representing Ocean City and the victim’s mother filed a joint motion Tuesday stipulating the dismissal with prejudice. It doesn’t say whether there was a settlement, but documents filed earlier this year stated both parties were hopeful the matter could be resolved soon.

