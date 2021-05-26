Lawsuit dismissed from federal court in death of woman buried in beach sand in Ocean City in 2017

OCEAN CITY, Md. – The hero who jumped off the Route 90 bridge to save a baby is being honored again for his brave act. On Thursday, Jonathan Bauer was presented with an official citation from the Maryland General Assembly by Delegate Wayne Hartman. In addition, Atlantic General Hospital presented him with a shirt that said he is the founding member of the AGH swim team. To top it all off, he was also given a life raft signed by lawmakers and AGH staff members, all thanking him for saving that 2-year-old’s life and calling him a hero.