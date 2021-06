Update, May 18 11:30 a.m. Curtis Bartoo was arrested in Siskiyou County on May 17 and transported to the Shasta County Jail, where he is currently listed as an inmate. Authorities are seeking a man who has been accused of assaulting two of his family members in Castella Thursday evening. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office urged citizens not to make contact with Curtis “CJ” Bartoo, age 30, but instead to make a report to law enforcement if they know where he is, said Sgt. Ken Koenen.