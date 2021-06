Coronavirus vaccines are designed to prevent a disease that has so far killed nearly 3 million worldwide. No pharmaceutical, however, is completely benign. The goal is to ensure the benefits outweigh the risks. So far, the vaccines have been connected to a relatively small number of cases of blood clots and serious, but treatable, allergic reactions called anaphylaxis. Other concerns -- about vaccinations causing temporary facial paralysis, heart inflammation and otherwise unexplained deaths -- have either not proven justified or are still under investigation.