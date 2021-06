(Robinson) – The RHS Maroons put up a dominant performance over Red Hill in Monday baseball action. After trailing early the Maroons put up five runs in the fourth, one in the fifth, three in the sixth, and five more in the seventh en route to the 14-4 win. Cole Johnson takes the win for RHS pitching five and third innings allowing four runs on four hits, striking out three and walking two. Ethan Shidler and Treyton Brown came out of the bullpen to pitch the final frames. With the win, the Maroons improve to 6-8 overall and 5-1 in the LIC. They will be back in action Thursday for a home game against Casey-Westfield on Robinson’s Senior Night. It will be a 4:30 pm first pitch.