Announcing the release of Oracle Linux 8 Update 4

By Simon Coter
oracle.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOracle is pleased to announce the availability of the Oracle Linux 8 Update 4 for the 64-bit Intel and AMD (x86_64) and 64-bit Arm (aarch64) platforms. Oracle Linux brings the latest open source innovations, business-critical performance, and security optimizations for cloud and on-premises deployment. Oracle Linux maintains user space compatibility with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and CentOS, which is independent of the kernel version that underlies the operating system. Existing applications in user space will continue to run unmodified on Oracle Linux 8 Update 4 with Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 6 (UEK R6) and applications already certified on previous releases of Red hat Enterprise Linux 8 or Oracle Linux 8 do not require a certification with this new release.

blogs.oracle.com
