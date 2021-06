Facilitating the necessary conversations, best practices, and changes in the Florida workplace. Words like diversity, equity, and inclusion have become common place in the new world, but businesses still struggle with the true meaning every day. How do we ensure our business embraces diversity? Are we inclusive of all voices? What does equity look like in a healthy organization? Understanding that businesses are looking to embrace these changes, but some struggle with the “how,” the Florida Chamber Foundation launched the Florida Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Project as part of the Florida Equality of Opportunity Initiative.