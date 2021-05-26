Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buncombe County, NC

Buncombe County hotel industry recovering after pandemic plunge, still below 2019 levels

By Lauren Brigman
my40.tv
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (TDA) held its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday where members discussed local lodging and the impact of the pandemic. Data presented at the meeting shows the hotel industry was hit hard, just as hotel properties in the county had...

my40.tv
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buncombe County, NC
Health
County
Buncombe County, NC
Buncombe County, NC
Government
Buncombe County, NC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotel Industry#Hotels#Hotel Rooms#Pandemic#Vacation Rentals#Increased Demand#Wlos#Tda#Hotel Properties#Hotel Revenue#Occupancy#Short Term Rentals#Vacation Rental Revenue#Room Demand#Fiscal Year#N C#April
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
IndustryWashington Post

Hotel industry emerges from pandemic with new business model, possibly fewer workers

As Americans travel more, they are encountering a hotel industry that has undergone dramatic transformations and might never return to its pre-pandemic business model. Some properties, particularly in leisure-centric areas like Florida, are scrambling to find enough workers to staff bustling properties. Many others, meanwhile, have still not brought back all their workers amid a continued travel slump.
Buncombe County, NCMountain Xpress

Buncombe County government accepting proposals for $50 million in COVID recovery funding

Does your organization have an idea about how to help Buncombe County with its ongoing response to the COVID-19 global pandemic? Starting now, nonprofits and public organizations can submit proposals for consideration to be funded by part of the $50,733,290 in federal COVID Recovery Funding. The money is aimed at directly addressing the County’s COVID response efforts and the economic fallout from the pandemic.
IndustryBenzinga

Air Cargo Capacity Recovers Slowly At 50% Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

Between the pressures of capacity demand, global vaccine distribution and plummeting passenger travel, the air cargo industry has been through the wringer ⁠— and it's not quite over. FreightWaves' Director of Market Intelligence Zach Strickland sat down with Ray Wood, head of global carrier management at World Courier, an AmerisourceBergen Company, to discuss how the air cargo market has adjusted and maintained strong relationships with customers.
Durango, COdurangodowntown.com

Will Lumber Industry Rebound after Pandemic?

Building Southwest Colorado brought to you by the Home Builders Association of Southwest Colorado, the voice of the building industry through advocacy, education, membership, and community. The pandemic has had an impact on every aspect of our lives, including the home building industry, with demand for lumber outpacing supply and driving up construction costs. But how long will this shortage last? You are watching the debut of our new feature, Building Southwest Colorado, brought to you by the Home Builders Association of Southwest Colorado. I’m executive officer Rebekah DeLaMare. When the COVID pandemic shut down the country, it also shut down lumber production in general, just as the building season was getting off the ground in spring of 2020. At the same time, home-bound residents decided to invest in do-it-yourself home improvement projects, while pandemic migrants who moved to Southwest Colorado decided it was time to build their dream homes. Demand for lumber increased even more. The dynamics aren’t limited to just Southwest Colorado either. According to the National Association of Home Builders, limited lumber production combined with increased demand pushed the cost of lumber higher by more than 250%, adding an average of $36,000 to the price of new home construction across the country. Adam Hirshberg, co-owner of Studs Lumber of Durango has seen the effects of the pandemic firsthand.
IndustryTravelDailyNews.com

A year after the hotel industry collapsed, guests - and performance - trickle back

April 2020 was not for the faint of heart. The month will live in infamy for the global hotel industry, which saw the bulk of its key performance indicators swoon to unprecedented levels, an unfortunate by-product of the COVID-19 vapor. According to HotStats, the subsequent 12 months have been a slog, but as the world transitions slowly back to a semblance of normalization, hotels are following suit.
Buncombe County, NCwnctimes.com

Buncombe County Community Paramedicine: A New 911

Buncombe County -- Buncombe County Government News. If there’s one thing the pandemic has taught us, it’s to be ready…. Sign up for BC Alerts, and you’ll get emergency information sent directly to you in real time. Buncombe County residents have a new, customizable solution for receiving notification and emergency...
House Rentfoxnewsflip.com

4 Factors to Consider Before Building a Rental Property

So, you’ve been in the rental property business for a few years now. You’ve built up a solid portfolio of real estate investments, and you’re looking to take the next step… but what, exactly, does that look like?. For many people, that next step is building a rental property. There...
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

Nobility Homes, Inc. Announces Sales and Earnings for Its Second Quarter 2021

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Today Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCQX:NOBH) announced sales and earnings for its second quarter ended May 1, 2021. Sales for the second quarter of 2021 increased 45% to $14,742,900 as compared to $10,202,502 recorded in the second quarter of 2020. Income from operations for the second quarter of 2021 was $2,062,172 versus $1,914,867 in the same period a year ago. Net income after taxes was $1,724,938 as compared to $1,550,004 for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2021 were $0.47 per share compared to $0.43 per share last year.
Buncombe County, NCWLOS.com

Mask rules relaxed at Buncombe County Courthouse

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mask rules at the Buncombe County Courthouse will change on Saturday, June 12. Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Alan Z. Thornburg, Chief District Court Judge J. Calvin Hill and Clerk of Superior Court Steven D. Cogburn issued the new administrative order relaxing the mask mandate Friday.
Politicsbusinesstravelnews.com

Bankruptcy Court OKs Hertz's Chapter 11 Exit Plan

A U.S bankruptcy court has confirmed Hertz Global Holdings' plan to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to Hertz. With the court's approval, Hertz will be on track to emerge from Chapter 11 by the end of June. Among the features of the approved reorganization plan, Hertz will remove over $5 billion of debt and receive over $2.2 billion of global liquidity. "With the Court's approval of our plan today and a committed new investor group, we are poised to exit Chapter 11 by the end of this month as a well-capitalized and even more competitive company, with the flexibility and resources to pursue exciting new growth opportunities," Hertz president and CEO Paul Stone said in a statement. Hertz filed for bankruptcy in May 2020.
Virginia Statevirginiarealtors.org

Virginia’s Housing Market a Leader in Economic Recovery Following COVID-19

Virginia’s booming real estate industry has been a leading contributor to the commonwealth’s economic recovery following the recession triggered by COVID-19. According to Virginia’s Secretary of Finance, the Commonwealth of Virginia is expecting a half-billion budget surplus by the end of June. The state’s economy has far outpaced expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic and recession, and a major reason has been the strength of the residential real estate market. The housing market boom has contributed to a 40% surge in state revenues in taxes paid on deeds and other court filings.
Real Estatempamag.com

How did multifamily investment market fare in Q1?

While it is true that a timeshare contract is a binding legal document, it is often mistakenly thought that such a contract cannot only be cancelled. In fact, most timeshare companies maintain that their contracts are non – cancellable. This misconception is perpetuated by timeshare companies and user groups that are funded, maintained and controlled by the timeshare industry.
Real Estatehotelnewsresource.com

For the Week Ending June 5th U.S. Weekly Hotel Performance Remained Relatively Flat from the Previous Week but Still Reached Pandemic-era Highs

U.S. weekly hotel performance remained relatively flat from the previous week but still reached pandemic-era highs, according to STR‘s latest data through 5 June. 30 May through 5 June 2021 (percentage change from comparable week in 2019*):. Occupancy: 61.9% (-14.0%) Average daily rate (ADR): US$123.49 (-6.7%) Revenue per available room...