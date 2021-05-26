Buncombe County hotel industry recovering after pandemic plunge, still below 2019 levels

Building Southwest Colorado brought to you by the Home Builders Association of Southwest Colorado, the voice of the building industry through advocacy, education, membership, and community. The pandemic has had an impact on every aspect of our lives, including the home building industry, with demand for lumber outpacing supply and driving up construction costs. But how long will this shortage last? You are watching the debut of our new feature, Building Southwest Colorado, brought to you by the Home Builders Association of Southwest Colorado. I’m executive officer Rebekah DeLaMare. When the COVID pandemic shut down the country, it also shut down lumber production in general, just as the building season was getting off the ground in spring of 2020. At the same time, home-bound residents decided to invest in do-it-yourself home improvement projects, while pandemic migrants who moved to Southwest Colorado decided it was time to build their dream homes. Demand for lumber increased even more. The dynamics aren’t limited to just Southwest Colorado either. According to the National Association of Home Builders, limited lumber production combined with increased demand pushed the cost of lumber higher by more than 250%, adding an average of $36,000 to the price of new home construction across the country. Adam Hirshberg, co-owner of Studs Lumber of Durango has seen the effects of the pandemic firsthand.