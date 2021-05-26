Cancel
Mental Health

Researcher raises concern about pain treatments for 'long COVID'

By Annika Merrilees St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Keene Sentinel
 2021-05-26

ST. LOUIS — A Washington University study has found higher incidence of prescription opioid use among recovering COVID-19 patients, suggesting doctors are using the potent painkillers to treat the lingering effects of the virus — and leading the study’s main author to caution against such a trend. The study was...

