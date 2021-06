Pat Sajak and Vanna White have unrivaled job security as the stars of Wheel of Fortune, but that isn't stopping one tabloid from suggesting Sajak could be in danger of losing his job. There is no evidence to prove this is true, as Sajak has been a popular host for the game show for nearly 40 years. The idea that Sajak could be in trouble, which sounds as implausible as winning $1 million on the show, stems from a gaffe he made last month.