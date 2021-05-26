Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Start Using a Smart DAM and Image Optimization Stack

By WDD Staff
Webdesigner Depot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsset management and website performance optimization are two of those unavoidable headaches faced by every website owner. A digital asset management (DAM) platform can provide centralized asset repositories with intuitive dashboards to help you manage assets. On the other hand, an image CDN can help you get rid of that messy responsive syntax and provide dynamic asset optimization with huge performance boosts.

www.webdesignerdepot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Use Case#Dams#Content Management#Web Content#Cloud Storage#Image Quality#Dynamic Content#The Media Library#Api#Serverless#Cdn#Lcp#Fcp#Tti#Lighthouse#Cls#Cms#Bandwidth Utilization#Optimized Image Content#Image Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Google
News Break
Software
Related
Computerslogrocket.com

Optimize React apps using a multi-layered structure

React projects can easily become a mess. Losing track of where files are located is extremely common, which can lead to significant inefficiencies during development. So how can you improve and organize your React projects? By organizing all of your project’s files in a multi-layered architecture. As a result, you...
Marketsarxiv.org

When is Assortment Optimization Optimal?

A classical question in economics is whether complex, randomized selling protocols can improve a firm's revenue beyond that of simple, take-it-or-leave-it posted prices. In 1981, Myerson answered this question with an emphatic "No" for a monopolist selling a single product. By contrast, there is no crisp answer for multiple products, and a major focus of Bayesian mechanism design has been understanding the increase in revenue from pricing lotteries over products instead of deterministic products, under different classes of valuation functions and different families of prior customer distributions.
Computersbluentcad.com

How to Use BIM Technology to Optimize Building Construction Projects

If you work in AEC, you’ve almost certainly heard of BIM technology. Building Information Modeling (BIM) is a process of 3D modeling that has taken the industry by storm. It facilitates a collaborative environment in which construction project teams can work together. But the advantages of BIM may be greater...
Softwarearxiv.org

Issues in Object Detection in Videos using Common Single-Image CNNs

A growing branch of computer vision is object detection. Object detection is used in many applications such as industrial process, medical imaging analysis, and autonomous vehicles. The ability to detect objects in videos is crucial. Object detection systems are trained on large image datasets. For applications such as autonomous vehicles, it is crucial that the object detection system can identify objects through multiple frames in video. There are many problems with applying these systems to video. Shadows or changes in brightness that can cause the system to incorrectly identify objects frame to frame and cause an unintended system response. There are many neural networks that have been used for object detection and if there was a way of connecting objects between frames then these problems could be eliminated. For these neural networks to get better at identifying objects in video, they need to be re-trained. A dataset must be created with images that represent consecutive video frames and have matching ground-truth layers. A method is proposed that can generate these datasets. The ground-truth layer contains only moving objects. To generate this layer, FlowNet2-Pytorch was used to create the flow mask using the novel Magnitude Method. As well, a segmentation mask will be generated using networks such as Mask R-CNN or Refinenet. These segmentation masks will contain all objects detected in a frame. By comparing this segmentation mask to the flow mask ground-truth layer, a loss function is generated. This loss function can be used to train a neural network to be better at making consistent predictions on video. The system was tested on multiple video samples and a loss was generated for each frame, proving the Magnitude Method's ability to be used to train object detection neural networks in future work.
Softwarecloudsavvyit.com

How to Use Docker Scan to Find Vulnerabilities in Your Images

Docker now ships with built-in security scanning support. You can locally scan your container images to identify possible vulnerabilities. This accelerates the development cycle by providing more immediate feedback compared to CI pipelines and cloud services. The scan command is available by default in Docker version 20.10. Docker is partnered...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Optimized conformal classification using gradient descent approximation

Conformal predictors are an important class of algorithms that allow predictions to be made with a user-defined confidence level. They are able to do this by outputting prediction sets, rather than simple point predictions. The conformal predictor is valid in the sense that the accuracy of its predictions is guaranteed to meet the confidence level, only assuming exchangeability in the data. Since accuracy is guaranteed, the performance of a conformal predictor is measured through the efficiency of the prediction sets. Typically, a conformal predictor is built on an underlying machine learning algorithm and hence its predictive power is inherited from this algorithm. However, since the underlying machine learning algorithm is not trained with the objective of minimizing predictive efficiency it means that the resulting conformal predictor may be sub-optimal and not aligned sufficiently to this objective. Hence, in this study we consider an approach to train the conformal predictor directly with maximum predictive efficiency as the optimization objective, and we focus specifically on the inductive conformal predictor for classification. To do this, the conformal predictor is approximated by a differentiable objective function and gradient descent used to optimize it. The resulting parameter estimates are then passed to a proper inductive conformal predictor to give valid prediction sets. We test the method on several real world data sets and find that the method is promising and in most cases gives improved predictive efficiency against a baseline conformal predictor.
Mathematicstowardsdatascience.com

Optimization of entropy encoding using random variations

This article describes an optimization method concerning entropy encoding applicable to a source of independent and identically-distributed random variables. The algorithm can be explained with the following example: let us take a source of i.i.d. random variables X with discrete uniform distribution and cardinality 10. With this source, we generate messages of length 1000 which will be encoded in base 10. We call XG the set, of dimension 10^1000, containing all messages that can be generated from the source. According to Shannon’s first theorem, if the average entropy of X, calculated on the set XG, is 𝐻(𝑋)≈0.9980, the average length of the encoded messages will be 1000∙𝐻(𝑋)=998. Now, we increase the length of the message by one and calculate the average entropy concerning the 10% of the sequences of length 1001 having less entropy. We call this set, of dimensions 10^1000, XG10. The average entropy of X10, calculated on the XG10 set, is 𝐻(𝑋10)≈0.9964, consequently, the average length of the encoded messages will be 1001∙𝐻(𝑋10)=997.4. Now, we make the difference between the average length of the encoded sequences belonging to the two sets (XG and XG10) 998−997.4=0.6. Therefore, if we use the XG10 set, we reduce the average length of the encoded message by 0.6 values in base ten. Consequently, the average information per symbol becomes (1001∙0.9964)/1000=0.9974, which turns out to be less than the average entropy of X H(X)≈0.998. We can use the XG10 set instead of the XG set, because we can create a biunivocal correspondence between all the possible sequences generated by our source, which we know to be 10^1000, and ten percent of the sequences with less entropy of the messages having length 1001, in fact, 10^1001∙0.1=10^1000. In this article, we will show that this transformation can be performed by applying random variations on the sequences generated by the source.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Magic Information Launches Turnkey Solution For Smart Locks Using Technology From STMicroelectronics

Magic Information L aunch e s T urnkey S olution for Smart Locks Using Technology from STMicroelectronics. China, May 27 , 2021 - Magic Information, China's leading Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) fingerprint-recognition technology provider, has launched a smart-lock reference design, based on AIoT fingerprint recognition running on an STMicroelectronics STM32WB55* Bluetooth® LE (BLE) microcontroller (MCU) that manufacturers can integrate into their designs to make Smart Locks.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

AvatarGAN — Generate Cartoon Images using GAN

Generative Adversarial Networks are one of the most interesting ideas in computer science today. GANs can generate images from garbage datasets. GANs were developed by Ian J. Goodfellow in 2014. It consists of two neural networks which compete with each other to become more accurate in their prediction. All these...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Transfer Learning for Image Classification using Tensorflow

Image classification is a task where a computer will predict an image belongs to which class. Before deep learning starts booming, tasks like image classification cannot achieve human-level performance. It’s because the machine learning model cannot learn the neighbor information of an image. The model only gets pixel-level information. Thanks...
Computerslaptopmag.com

Google Docs update will add useful support for in-body images

Google Docs has become a wonderful alternative to Microsoft 365, even allowing you to edit Word docs and save them in other formats for greater productivity and easier sharing. Best of all, it's free. In the past, Google's web apps were not considered on par with their Microsoft counterparts, especially...
Computersarxiv.org

Communication efficient privacy-preserving distributed optimization using adaptive differential quantization

Privacy issues and communication cost are both major concerns in distributed optimization. There is often a trade-off between them because the encryption methods required for privacy-preservation often incur expensive communication bandwidth. To address this issue, we, in this paper, propose a quantization-based approach to achieve both communication efficient and privacy-preserving solutions in the context of distributed optimization. By deploying an adaptive differential quantization scheme, we allow each node in the network to achieve its optimum solution with a low communication cost while keeping its private data unrevealed. Additionally, the proposed approach is general and can be applied in various distributed optimization methods, such as the primal-dual method of multipliers (PDMM) and the alternating direction method of multipliers (ADMM). Moveover, we consider two widely used adversary models: passive and eavesdropping. Finally, we investigate the properties of the proposed approach using different applications and demonstrate its superior performance in terms of several parameters including accuracy, privacy, and communication cost.
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

Create distortion effect in images using ThreeJS + React + GSAP

For me this is a tough article to write, since I don’t have a lot of expertise in this topic, but I find it very necessary because everything that I see on the web regarding ThreeJS and applied effects on images never reveals the code or that you have to know a little bit of GLSL (OpenGL Shading Language) to create some nice effects on your images.
Travelarxiv.org

Optimizing travel routes using temporal networks constructed from GPS data

Because of the complexity of urban transportation networks and the temporal changes in traffic conditions, it is difficult to assess real-time traffic situations. However, the development of information terminals has made it easier to obtain personal mobility information. In this study, we propose methods for evaluating the mobility of people in a city using global positioning system data. There are two main methods for evaluating movement. One is to create a temporal network from real data and check the change in travel time according to time zones or seasons. Temporal networks are difficult to evaluate because of their time complexity, and in this study, we proposed an evaluation method using the probability density function of travel time. The other method is to define a time-dependent traveling salesman problem and find an efficient traveling route by finding the shortest path. By creating a time-dependent traveling salesman problem in an existing city and solving it, a traveler can choose an efficient route by considering traffic conditions at different times of the day. We used 2 months of data from Kyoto City to conduct a traffic evaluation as a case study.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Hackers can use smart plugs to break into your home network

Cheap smart plugs are a major cybersecurity vulnerability and could easily be used by criminals to break into a person’s devices, or even home, experts are saying. In a blog post, security firm A&O IT Group detailed its security analysis of two cheap and widely available smart plugs - the Sonoff S26 and the Ener-J WiFi.
Beauty & FashionSFGate

KERV Uses Optimized Social Product to Connect Content & Commerce

Innovative technology driving commerce within social media videos!. KERV Interactive, an acclaimed technology company specializing in visual IR driven interactive video for brands, has continued to optimize their shoppable video social product that uses pixel edge precision in its identification of products to seamlessly connect content and commerce. The social product continues to bolster success for Darn Tough, an innovative sock brand in the outdoor and fashion space, by driving increased engagement and ROAS.
InternetSearchengine Journal

Google Smart Shopping Campaigns: Structure, Optimization, & Reporting

Join the Marketing O’Clock team for a Marketing O’Talk roundtable discussion. This month, we’re joined by an esteemed panel of PPC experts to talk about Google smart shopping campaigns. Tune in to learn about structure, reporting, and optimization for smart shopping. Plus, we attempt to answer the million-dollar question, are...
SoftwareIBM - United States

Use IBM WebSphere Automation to optimize your WebSphere operations for security, resiliency, and performance

This video describes and demonstrates the capabilities in IBM WebSphere Automation that enhances the security posture of your existing WebSphere estate for WebSphere Application Server traditional and Liberty servers running in containers and virtual machines (VMs). In this scenario, WebSphere Automation monitors WebSphere environments for security vulnerabilities (CVEs), tracks security...
Computersarxiv.org

Accelerating Optimal Experimental Design for Robust Synchronization of Uncertain Kuramoto Oscillator Model Using Machine Learning

Objective-based uncertainty quantification (objective-UQ) is extremely useful in real-world problems that aim at achieving specific objectives based on complex uncertain systems. Central to this objective-UQ is the concept of mean objective cost of uncertainty (MOCU), which provides effective means of quantifying the impact of uncertainty on the operational goals at hand. MOCU is especially useful for optimal experimental design (OED), as the potential efficacy of an experimental campaign can be quantified by estimating the MOCU after the campaign. However, MOCU-based OED tends to be computationally expensive. In this paper, we propose a novel machine learning (ML) scheme that can significantly accelerate MOCU computation and MOCU-based experimental design. The main idea is to use an ML model to efficiently search for the optimal robust operator under model uncertainty, a necessary step for computing MOCU. We apply the proposed scheme to design experiments aimed at optimally enhancing the control performance of uncertain Kuramoto oscillator models. Our results show that the proposed scheme results in up to 154-fold speed improvement without any degradation of the OED performance.