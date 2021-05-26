Cancel
Relationships

Brad Pitt wins 50-50 joint custody of kids in legal battle with Angelina Jolie

By Nancy Dillon, New York Daily News
The Day
 8 days ago

Brad Pitt has won 50-50 joint legal and physical custody of his five minor children with Angelina Jolie after a contentious legal battle with his ex-wife behind closed doors. A private judge hired by the couple made the tentative ruling May 13, sources confirmed to the Daily News. “The most...

www.theday.com
