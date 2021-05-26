newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

MA hires Miller as boys basketball coach

By Advertise
South Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Miller Jr. knows the importance of basketball at Marshall Academy. “I had a friend tell me that every night in the gym here, it’s like the movie Hoosiers,” he said. “I’m really excited about it.”. Miller was recently hired to coach MA boys basketball. He replaces Craig Dailey, who...

www.southreporter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Indiana State
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
Memphis, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
City
Henderson, TN
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Memphis, TN
College Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Indiana University#Love And Basketball#College Baseball#Indiana Basketball#Marshall Academy#Delta Academy#The University Of Memphis#Freed Hardeman University#Covid#Aau#Amateur Athletic Union#Coaching Basketball#Middle Tennessee#Tenn#Headmaster Tony Banks#Sideline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Education
Related
Memphis, TNdailymemphian.com

Tigers await word on Syracuse forward transfer’s decision

Highly sought Quincy Guerrier is choosing among Memphis, Oregon, Illinois and Arizona State. Johnson is a Memphis native who graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 2016. He's traveled the country covering teams like Syracuse, the Buffalo Bills and the Memphis Grizzlies. He's excited about the opportunity to cover the Tigers and all things in the city of Memphis.
Tennessee StateOak Ridger

Tennessee, Vanderbilt football coaches ramp up communication with in-state high school programs

Greenbrier football coach John Elmore's phone is ringing a little more than normal these days. and Vanderbilt are on the other line. With the NCAA dead period in place until June 1, college coaches have not been able to have face-to-face meetings with football recruits. So Elmore, entering his sixth year as Greenbrier's football coach in rural Robertson County, talks with college recruiters on his cell phone because he can't have them in his office at school.
Tennessee StateRocky Top Talk

Tennessee adds commitment from 2022 tackle Brian Grant

On Monday afternoon, the Tennessee Volunteers added their fifth commitment of the 2022 recruiting cycle. Brian Grant, an offensive tackle prospect out of Florida, gave the Volunteers their first offensive line commit of the class. Grant made the announcement with the following tweet. The 6-8, 270 pound prospect is currently...
Memphis, TNdailymemphian.com

Grizzlies bump FedExForum capacity ahead of play-in game

The increase in capacity comes after guidance from the Shelby County Health Department. Drew Hill covers the Memphis Grizzlies and is a top-10 APSE winner. He has worked throughout the South writing about college athletics before landing in Memphis.
Tennessee Statekeepingitheel.com

Top UNC Basketball target sets visit date to Tennessee

With recruiting set to pick up here in the next few months with the NCAA lifting travel restrictions, recruits are starting to set their official visits for the Summer. That includes the UNC Basketball program who will host some prospects this June. On the top of Hubert Davis’ list for...
Arizona Statechatsports.com

Arizona men’s tennis falls to Tennessee in Sweet 16

NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, 2008 NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament, 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament. Arizona men’s tennis saw its season come to an end Monday with a 4-3 loss to Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. UA gave the No. 3 seed...
Arkansas Stateallfortennessee.com

Tennessee football makes cut for 2022 Arkansas DE Nico Davillier

Defensive ends continue to be a focus for Tennessee football as Josh Heupel works toward building his first class on Rocky Top. With two edge rushers in some form committed already for 2022, multiple others have the Vols on their radar. On Sunday, another edge rusher put UT on his radar as well.
Memphis, TNPosted by
Washington Monthly

Free Community College Is Great, But It Doesn’t Solve Everything

Back in 2019 in Memphis, when Mia A. was beginning her freshman year at Southwest Tennessee Community College, she felt like she had unlimited opportunities. Yes, her parents weren’t particularly supportive of more schooling after high school. The biggest problem was Mia’s father. African American and raised in Chicago, he received disability assistance for his back and neck pain, a burden carried from his work as a custodian. Mia’s mother had immigrated from North Africa with a certificate in cosmetology. Both wanted Mia to work to help support the family. But from an early age, Mia was enchanted by learning. “Books, I loved books,” she told me. “I write poetry, and my teachers encouraged me, and I just want to write more.” She also had the good fortune to live in Tennessee, the first state in the nation to offer free tuition at community colleges for in-state high school graduates, save for the undocumented. So Mia had a chance to move forward despite any parental misgivings.
PGA Tour

A showcase of Memphis’ best barbecue, The Pit returns to TPC Southwind

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational today announced the return of “The Pit,” a fan activation featuring four of the most popular barbecue joints in Memphis – Central BBQ, The Commissary, HOG WILD and The Rendezvous. Located between the eighth green and ninth tee in the shade of the former grain silos, The Pit is back to serve a host of Memphis barbecue staples for fans on site as the world’s best players return to compete at TPC Southwind, Aug. 2-8. “We’re excited to bring The Pit back to the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational as we prepare to welcome ticketed spectators back to TPC Southwind this August,” said Executive Director Darrell Smith. “The Pit became a fan favorite among places to eat and hang out on the golf course in 2019, so we’re delighted to again partner with four restaurants that are home to some of the best barbecue Memphis has to offer and showcase their signature menu staples during tournament week this year.”
Tennessee Stateatozsportsnashville.com

Tennessee Vols: How Josh Heupel is building key in-state relationships

Each time the Tennessee Vols hire a new head football coach, we hear some version of the phrase “we’re going to own in-state recruiting”. Previous head coaches Butch Jones and Jeremy Pruitt made that statement when they were hired at Tennessee. And they each ultimately failed. Jones watched players from...
Arkansas StatePosted by
247Sports

Arkansas baseball coach Dave Van Horn addresses postgame scuffle with Tennessee's Tony Vitello

Top-ranked Arkansas and No. 4 Tennessee battled through an evenly matched and hotly contested three-game baseball series over the weekend with tempers spilling over a bit following the Razorbacks' 3-2 victory on Sunday in the rubber game. Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn and Tennessee skipper Tony Vitello had words for each other as the two walked away from their respective players postgame.