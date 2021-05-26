Cancel
Benovia Winery, Renowned for Critically-Acclaimed Pinot Noir & Chardonnay, Releases Its First Cabernet Sauvignon

Cover picture for the articleWinemakers Mike Sullivan and Adolfo Hernandez tap into their Cabernet Sauvignon expertise honed at Chappellet, Eisele Vineyard, and other top producers. Benovia Winery’s 2018 Cooley Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon and 2018 Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon will debut during a virtual tasting with the winemakers and sommelier Amanda McCrossin on June 15 at 5 p.m. Pacific Time.

Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: 2018 Utopia Vineyards Pinot Noir Blanc “Bliss” Ribbon Ridge AVA

This just barely pinkish rose of pinot noir from Oregon’s Utopia Vineyards is one of the driest white wines I’ve ever encountered, a deep dive into lemon peel, sesame seed, and white flowers — none of which evoke pinot noir to me (even as a white wine). While a bit green on the finish, a note of guava gives it an exotic lift that decidedly grows on you over time.
Drinkswinemag.com

Pius 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon (Adelaida District)

Very dark in the glass, this showers the nose with complex aromas of dark cocoa, black olive, peppercorn, tar, espresso and mint. There's a creamy and focused cassis kick to the sip, but it's the slightly bitter coffee and charred earth aspects that are most compelling. Matt Kettmann. rating. 95.
Drinkswinemag.com

Fulcrum 2019 Brosseau Vineyard Pinot Noir (Chalone)

Charred boysenberry, wild strawberry, chai spice and wet, gravelly soil aromas come through on the layered nose of this bottling. Oak spice sinks into the palate, framing the roasted raspberry and cardamom flavors, set atop a pleasantly rocky texture. Matt Kettmann. rating. 94. Price. Designation. Brosseau Vineyard. Variety. Pinot Noir.
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: 2020 Gaia Pinot Noir Rose Organic

The Gaia collection hails from Domaine Bousquet’s estate vineyards in Tupungato, named after one of the highest mountains in the Americas near the Argentina-Chile border. Let’s go to the press release for a more formal introduction:. “…[Gaia] references the ancient Greek goddess of the earth, and an inspiration for the...
Drinkswinemag.com

Fess Parker 2018 Clone 115 Pinot Noir (Sta. Rita Hills)

This clonal showcase offers strong aromas of incense, bay leaf, iron shavings, mushroom and elderberry. These tones lead into a palate that's hefty in dry tannins, but they uphold the roasted berry, black-plum, iodine and forest-floor flavors. Matt Kettmann. rating. 94. Price. Designation. Clone 115. Variety. Pinot Noir. Winery. Fess...
Drinkswinemag.com

Hanzell 2018 Pinot Noir (Sonoma Valley)

Boldly flavorful and structured, this estate wine was fermented with 25% whole-cluster grapes, adding texture and supple depth to an already elegant frame. Succulent in tangy currant, cherry and raspberry, it hints at forest, black tea and turned earth beneath. Time further aging should be rewarded; enjoy best from 2028 through 2033. Virginie Boone.
Drinkswinemag.com

Alma de Cattleya 2020 Rosé of Pinot Noir (Sonoma County)

A light shade of pink in the glass, this bottling begins with soft bubblegum and creamy peach aromas. Ample wet stone tension frames the sip, where mandarin orange and peach flavors converge. Matt Kettmann. rating. 90. Price. Designation. Rosé of. Variety. Pinot Noir. Winery. Alma de Cattleya. Print a Shelf...
Drinkswinemag.com

Marimar 2017 Cristina Don Miguel Vineyard Pinot Noir (Russian River Valley)

This bold wine is a bit reductive on the nose, showing a grip of oak and tannin that takes time to settle. Herbal, earthy and robust, it offers flavors of dark cherry, raspberry and black licorice. Virginie Boone. rating. 90. Price. Designation. Cristina Don Miguel Vineyard. Variety. Pinot Noir. Winery.
Drinkswinemag.com

Kessler-Haak 2016 Block 6 Pinot Noir (Sta. Rita Hills)

Dried strawberry, root beer spice, hibiscus and a hint of wood show on the nose of this bottling. The palate is a more flashy affair, with sour cherry, cranberry and orange rind flavors, leading into a slight hint of mushroom on the finish. Matt Kettmann. rating. 91. Price. Designation. Block...
Drinkswinemag.com

La Pitchoune 2016 Van Der Kamp Vineyard Pinot Noir (Sonoma Mountain)

From the mountain site, this is an earthy, savory and structured red wine, offering demure red fruit and a hint of orange peel. Dried herb, black-tea and forest tones dominate on the midpalate around grippy tannin. Virginie Boone. rating. 90. Price. Designation. Van Der Kamp Vineyard. Variety. Pinot Noir. Winery.
Drinkswinemag.com

Hartford Court 2018 Jennifer's Pinot Noir (Russian River Valley)

Rose petal, crushed rock and baked cherry accent this structured, complex wine that is tremendously balanced and full of elegant depth. Fleshy, lush and creamy on the midpalate, it evolves to show a hint of cola, black tea and black pepper, forest notes never far behind. Virginie Boone. rating. 93.
Oregon Statecoveteur.com

Oregon Wine Country: Charming Back Roads, Delicious Pinot Noir, & Fewer Crowds

Spanning more than 100 miles along a historic river, the Willamette Valley is a sprawling landscape that's home to a New World wine region that boasts an exemplary climate for grape growing. The first Pinot Noir was planted in 1965, and by the late '70s, this area was full steam ahead toward becoming what is now arguably considered one of the premiere Pinot-producing regions of the world.
Drinkswinemag.com

Fromm Winery 2018 Pinot Noir (Marlborough)

This is a bright and bouncy springtime Pinot from the well regarded organic producer Fromm. The cinnamon and clove spice get along graciously with the slinky red and blueberry fruit and floral characters. Tingly acidity on the palate makes the fruit pop. It's backed by savory, sappy notes and a talc-like cinch of tannins that hits just at the right spot. Light-bodied and chillable, this is a playful yet seriously well made wine. Drink now–2027. Christina Pickard.
Drinkswine-searcher.com

The World's Most Wanted Pinot Noir

Move over, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir is the new king of red wine. Well, not quite, but it is getting there. While Cabernet's attraction for wine lovers is to a large extent treading water, Pinot goes from strength to strength, steadily increasing its share of searches on our database over the past five years. It's still quite a way behind Cabernet and its related blends, but its search numbers are increasing more rapidly.
Drinkswinemag.com

MacRostie 2018 Day Ranch Pinot Noir (Anderson Valley)

This full-bodied wine offers fresh strawberry aromas, nicely concentrated and ripe black-cherry flavors and a good, slightly tannic texture that keeps coming back for more. Good balance and a nice vibrance help it stand out. Jim Gordon. rating. 90. Price. Designation. Day Ranch. Variety. Pinot Noir. Winery. MacRostie. Print a...
Food & Drinksvinepair.com

Lieu Dit Winery Cabernet Franc 2019 Review

A true expression of this grape in California. Smells like peppers and cooking herbs (think: tarragon or rosemary). The palate has a pleasant medium weight, with meaty, chewy fruit. This is a great American Cab Franc. Roast up some chicken, stuff it with goat cheese, and sip this peppery awesomeness.
Drinkswinemag.com

Ferrari-Carano 2019 Pinot Noir (Anderson Valley)

This well-balanced, well-structured and handsomely complex wine emphasizes ripe plum and red-cherry flavors and accents them with subtle cinnamon, cedar and mint notes. Light tannins and a medium to full body lend a mouthfilling texture while lively acidity adds a fresh lift. Jim Gordon. rating. 91. Price. Variety. Pinot Noir.
Drinkswinemag.com

Fulcrum 2019 On Point Winemakers Selection Pinot Noir (Sonoma Coast)

This lively, fruity and deliciously nervy wine is jazzed up by tasty raspberry and red-cherry flavors on light tannins and snappy acidity. It feels medium bodied and there is plenty of ripeness to balance the tangy structure. Jim Gordon. rating. 91. Price. Designation. On Point Winemakers Selection. Variety. Pinot Noir.
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

Lincoln Uncorked: Sauvignon blanc a wine that reflects its terroir

Terroir is a common term with wine drinkers. It’s a French word that describes the unique environment a wine comes from and includes soil type, climate, farming techniques and environmental influences. Sauvignon blanc is a grape variety that reflects its terroir in very different and distinguishable ways based on where...
California Statewinemag.com

The Many Styles of California’s Central Coast Pinot Noirs

Are you looking for a Pinot with lavish black cherry and baked berry flavors sprinkled with baking spice and toasted oak? Or is an ethereal and tense option more your choice, with its brisk red fruit and waves of bay leaf and juniper? You can have either style of Pinot Noir from California’s Central Coast, where the chameleonesque grape reflects a myriad of microclimates and winemaker whims, usually with delicious results.