Benovia Winery, Renowned for Critically-Acclaimed Pinot Noir & Chardonnay, Releases Its First Cabernet Sauvignon

Move over, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir is the new king of red wine. Well, not quite, but it is getting there. While Cabernet's attraction for wine lovers is to a large extent treading water, Pinot goes from strength to strength, steadily increasing its share of searches on our database over the past five years. It's still quite a way behind Cabernet and its related blends, but its search numbers are increasing more rapidly.