Benovia Winery, Renowned for Critically-Acclaimed Pinot Noir & Chardonnay, Releases Its First Cabernet Sauvignon
Winemakers Mike Sullivan and Adolfo Hernandez tap into their Cabernet Sauvignon expertise honed at Chappellet, Eisele Vineyard, and other top producers. Benovia Winery’s 2018 Cooley Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon and 2018 Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon will debut during a virtual tasting with the winemakers and sommelier Amanda McCrossin on June 15 at 5 p.m. Pacific Time.wineindustryadvisor.com