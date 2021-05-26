Netanyahu slams French FM who warned of 'Israel's apartheid'

With the opposition alliance in authorities and Naftali Bennett as prime minister, a shift to the left in Israeli politics is to not be anticipated, writes The New Statesman:. “Bennett and Netanyahu share a lot of the identical ideology, specifically help for settlement constructing, staunch opposition to a Palestinian state, and help for annexation of not less than elements of the West Financial institution. … If Netanyahu is ousted, it is not going to be as a result of the nation voted for the left, however as a result of his dedication to remain in workplace in any respect prices fractured the appropriate into professional and anti-Netanyahu camps, giving Bennett the slender opening he hopes to use to type a authorities.”