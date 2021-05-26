Netanyahu slams French FM who warned of 'Israel's apartheid'
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday slammed France’s foreign minister, who warned that Israel is on its way to becoming an apartheid state. Jean-Yves Le Drian made the statement in an interview with Berlin-based RTL Radio and Le Figaro newspaper while discussing possible solutions to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. “If, in the future there will be option for a solution other than the two-states, we would have the ingredients for long-lasting apartheid,” said Le Drian.www.ynetnews.com