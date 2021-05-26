Netanyahu slams French FM who warned of 'Israel's apartheid'

Cancel
By Sivan Hilaie
YNET News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday slammed France’s foreign minister, who warned that Israel is on its way to becoming an apartheid state. Jean-Yves Le Drian made the statement in an interview with Berlin-based RTL Radio and Le Figaro newspaper while discussing possible solutions to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. “If, in the future there will be option for a solution other than the two-states, we would have the ingredients for long-lasting apartheid,” said Le Drian.

