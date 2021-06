Hunter Jack Black, 36, of Bakersfield, was scheduled to appear before Associate Judge Raymond Gross at 11 a.m. today, May 5, for a bond hearing in connection with an April 22 incident in which he is alleged to have slammed his truck into another man’s truck, causing one man to be thrown out of the passenger’s side. Black is also charged with physically assaulting a woman who was reportedly attempting to run away from him before and after the incident.