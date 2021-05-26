Cancel
All About Ariana Grande's Custom Vera Wang Wedding Dress and Sentimental Pearl and Diamond Earrings

By Kaitlyn Frey
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 10 days after PEOPLE exclusively confirmed Grande, 27, married Dalton Gomez, 25, in an intimate wedding ceremony at their Montecito, California home, the pop star finally revealed pics of her elegant, custom Vera Wang Haute wedding dress. Grande shared multiple photos of the beautiful setting (featuring flowers cascading from...

Ariana Grande
Tom Ford
Justin Bieber
Vera Wang
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Ariana Grande finally shares photos from intimate wedding to Dalton Gomez

Almost two weeks after tying the knot, Ariana Grande is finally letting fans in on her wedding to Dalton Gomez. With a simple caption stating the date of the wedding, “5.15.21 🤍,” the superstar posted a series of photos to Instagram that show some sweet moments from her intimate wedding, which took place at her home in Montecito, California.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Ariana Grande Passionately Kisses Dalton Gomez & Debuts Her Wedding Dress In 1st Photos

Eleven days after secretly tying the knot, Ariana Grande shared the first photos from her wedding, which finally gave fans a look at her stunning dress. Ariana Grande gave fans an inside look at her secret wedding to Dalton Gomez on May 26. More than a week after the two tied the knot on May 15, Ari took to Instagram to share photos from the nuptials The first picture features Ariana and Dalton with their arms wrapped around each other as they share a romantic and passionate kiss. From there, there are various PDA and candid shots, as well another set of images.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Ariana Grande's "Deep" French Manicure Is a Dreamy Wedding Detail You Don't Want to Miss

It'd be impossible for us to pick one single element of Ariana Grande's intimate wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez as our absolute favorite. Every part, from her dress to her hair to her makeup, was pure perfection. But there's one hidden detail that you may have missed in the wedding photos at first glance but that still deserves every bit of attention: her "deep" french manicure.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

A Closer Look at Ariana Grande’s Wedding Dress

Ariana Grande is giving fans a closer look at her recent wedding. The Grammy-winning singer shared photos from her intimate ceremony with real estate developer Dalton Gomez on Instagram Wednesday, posting several photos of her and her husband and closer details of her custom Vera Wang wedding dress. The Vera...
Beauty & Fashionfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Ariana Grande’s Wedding Pics, Tod’s Pops Up In East Hampton, Michael Kors Announces NYFW Plans, And More!

East Enders, it’s set to be a stylish summer ahead! Tod’s is the new kid on the block. The brand’s seasonal pop-up is ornately decorated with Italian-inspired illustrations and coastal prints, and offers a selection of beach-ready men’s and women’s ready to wear, such as espadrilles, colorful totes, and the label’s signature Gommino loafers and sneakers. The pop-up also has exclusive pieces and collections to show for its East End crowd. Tod’s is no stranger to the Hamptons—having hosted previous activations and events around town. However this boutique marks the first time the brand has had a permanent presence Out East.
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

Ariana Grande Knew Who Would Be Making Her Custom Wedding Dress Since 2018

Ariana Grande married real estate agent Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito, CA, during an intimate ceremony, for which she tapped her team of stylists to bring her magical custom Vera Wang Haute bridal look to life. The lily-white silk charmeuse strapless empire-waist column gown was finished with a hand-pleated bubble veil, and photographer Stefan Kohli was there to document the occasion by candlelight.
Celebritiesamericansalon.com

Get the Details on Ariana Grande's Wedding Day Glam

The pop star opted for a half-up style by celebrity hairstylist Josh Liu for her intimate at-home wedding ceremony. In partnership with beauty and wellness company Hims & Hers, the former baseball pro is delving into the beauty sphere with a makeup line for men. The brand's founders are looking...
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

[PHOTOS] Ariana Grande's Vera Wang Wedding Dress is Exactly What She Imagined Years Ago

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially newlyweds, as photos confirmed on the singer's Instagram. Ariana has been holding her tongue and did not dish any details despite wedding rumors. However, this week, the songstress broke the Internet when she shared a series of photos of her 'tiny and intimate' wedding with her long-term boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, documenting their special day. The fairytale-like wedding took place on May 15 at Ari's Montecito, California.
Celebritiesradionowindy.com

Ariana Grande Wedding Pictures Are Here!

Ariana Grande recently surprised everyone by pulling off a secret wedding to her now-husband Dalton Gomez! It was reported that it was a small, intimate ceremony but it was perfect and full of love. But now pictures from the wedding day are online and we can finally see for ourselves that It really happened.
Beauty & FashionDaily Freeman

Ariana Grande had 'pact' with Vera Wang over wedding gown

Ariana Grande asked Vera Wang to design her wedding gown "a few years ago". The 'Positions' singer married Dalton Gomez in a secret ceremony at their house in Montecito, California, earlier this month and on Wednesday (26.05.21) a series of images from the couple's big day were released, showing off the 27-year-old bride's stunning dress for the first time.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Here's Your Fashion License to Dress Like Olivia Rodrigo Everywhere You Go

Olivia Rodrigo was born in '03, and she carries that signature Y2K fashion sense with her everywhere she goes. The singer, who could soon be gearing up to release even more music as a follow-up to Sour, is fully dedicated to some very important wardrobe staples. These include Converse, kitschy beaded jewelry and chunky rings, plenty of checks and plaids (à la the Vivienne Westwood corset set she wore on SNL), and fun, flirty dresses in bright colors. Olivia has recently introduced us to plenty of small brands and taught us the importance of shopping vintage. Through her performance outfits and Instagram snaps, we've opened our eyes to her personal style and are clearly taking notes. Ahead, you can comb through some of the items Olivia always keeps on hand and shop inspired pieces, some of which are from the exact same labels Olivia has in her arsenal, and maybe even bookmarked on her browser.
Celebritiesjacarandafm.com

PHOTOS: Inside Ariana Grande’s intimate wedding

In May, Grammy Award-winner Ariana Grande said "I do" when she married real estate agent Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito. Grande walked down the aisle wearing a Vera Wang dress, while Gomez wore a Tom Ford suit. The ceremony was an intimate affair, with less than 20 close...
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Ariana Grande Wore The Most Pinterest-Worthy Wedding Dress

Brides-to-be and Ariana Grande stans, prepare yourself for a dose of wedding dress inspiration. The singer — who tied the knot with Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony earlier this May — has finally shared her bridal day look and it is absolutely stunning. For her big day, Grande wore a custom strapless wedding dress by Vera Wang. According to Vogue, the silky column gown was made from lily-white silk charmeuse and featured an empire waist. The designer dress had a sculpted neckline in the front and a plunging back with an exposed bra strap closure. (If you’re already saving this dress to your Pinterest board, no one’s blaming you.)
CelebritiesElle

Ariana Grande Marries Fiancé Dalton Gomez In Secret Wedding Ceremony

Update 26/05/21: After Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez married in a secret at-home ceremony on the weekend of May 15-16, we now have a first look at Grande's wedding dress. For the Montecito nuptials, the bride wore a custom gown by Vera Wang, which featured a lily-white silk column silhouette, an empire waistline, a sculpted sweetheart neckline and a plunging cut-out back.
Makeupfashionweekdaily.com

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, And Laura Harrier’s Go-To Makeup Guru Reveals His Fave Products For A Summer Glow

Meet Aidan Keogh, the Dublin-native responsible for painting some of the industry’s most well-known faces—Kendall Jenner, Nina Agdal, Hilary Rhoda, Hailey Bieber, Stella Maxwell, Jasmine Saunders…need we go on? Now that the event calendar is looking as jam-packed as ever, the Hamptons-based Irishman is now ready to get booked and busy for the season! The Daily caught up with him to get the scoop on his services and how we can get a supermodel look at home….BRB, going to pick up Chanel Les Beiges ASAP!
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Ariana Grande’s Wedding Gift from PETA is a Vegan Tandem Bike

PETA wants Ariana Grande to take a ride … on them — hence the sweet vegan tandem bicycle (yeah, that’s a thing) she just got as a wedding gift and token of appreciation. The animal rights org is sending Ariana and her new hubby, Dalton Gomez, a cool tandem bike, which features a faux leather seat … and is built from parts and paint that didn’t use any animal products, of course.
Celebritieshot96.com

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos break Instagram record

Ariana Grande continues to break records, and not just musical ones. The superstar shared a gallery of photos on Instagram from her private wedding to husband Dalton Gomez, and that gallery has now racked up more than 25 million likes, setting the record for the most-liked photo on Instagram that features people.