Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Fortnite Leaks Reveal Alien Invasion Event for Season 7

By Jack O'Dwyer
msn.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew leaks have revealed an alien invasion is in the works for Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 7. Then information came to light thanks to credible Fortnite Twitter informant @iFireMonkey. Pieces began to dribble in as early as 4:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 25. Everything from code segments to graphics, icons, posters, and audio clips have been posted to their Twitter account. Supposedly, a select few Fortnite content creators have received a case with a DVD player and a white CD disc that has "They're Coming" scrawled on its surface enclosed.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Helicopter#Invasion#Epic Games#Audio Clips#Fortnite Chapter 2#Ifiremonkey#Fortnite Island#Alien#Reveal#Potential Spoilers#Surface#Graphics#Npcs#Audio Lines#Posters#Awful Duck#Repair Damaged Telescopes#Icons#Content Creators#Australian Creators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Twitter
Related
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Fortnite creators receive strange crop circle DVDs amid alien leak

Several prominent Fortnite creators and streamers have received packages containing DVD players and DVDs containing real-world crop circle footage. The mysterious packages arrived soon after the big Fortnite 16.50 update, as well as leaks pointing toward an imminent alien invasion and possible island abductions. The DVDs are no doubt from...
Video Gamestheclevelandamerican.com

Despite the Alien-Focused Season 7 of ‘Fortnite,’ the game has gotten its first crop circle

Aliens are coming to Fortnite in Season 7, so they’ve done nothing but make an impact in the game. There is now a crop circle at Colossal Crops, which is not really surprising considering that all of the crops there have been buzzed down for a few days. A six-pointed hexagon with some vertical criss-crosses in the middle and some bizarre symbols around the outside is carved into the ground. If your pop-in textures are functioning effectively, you can see them from a long way away. It doesn’t do anything right now; it’s essentially a prophecy of what is about to come.
Video Gamesava360.com

The Aliens Just CHANGED the Map! (NEW Season 7 Leaks!)

Today there was a big map change at Colossal Crops! all the tall wheat was removed and there's this weird symbol! I'm going to explain EXACTLY what this means for Season 6 but more importantly... Season 7!. ???? Watch me live at: http://www.twitch.tv/sypherpk. ???? Socials ????. ???? Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/sypherpk. ????...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Epic Games Teases Fortnite x Rick & Morty for Chapter 2: Season 7

Epic Games' latest Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 7 Twitter teaser includes a few references to the hit television series, Rick & Morty. As gamers prepare for the launch of Season 7 early on Tuesday, June 8, publisher Epic Games has been releasing short teasers via the official Fortnite Twitter page. These typically consist of a looping clip containing a traditional UFO "tractor beam" with a collection of items caught in its rays. The most recent of these, posted in the morning hours of Monday, June 7, has three items known in association with the television show, Rick & Morty.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Fortnite Week 1 Alien Artifacts Locations – Chapter 2 Season 7

Well, Fortnite island has been invaded by aliens. During their invasion, there have been numerous alien artifacts that have dropped onto the island. The artifacts can be interacted with, and players should be on the lookout. Not only that, there’s a lockout behind the artifacts. Gathering all of them would unlock additional styles for Kymera.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

New teasers hint at Superman skin coming to Fortnite Season 7

Epic Games are revealing new teasers ahead of Season 7’s release, and one of them has seemingly dropped a hint that we might see the arrival of a Fortnite Superman skin in the new update. Fortnite Season 7 is almost here, and Epic Games have released some neat teasers before...
Video Gamesstateofpress.com

Join the Cosmic War in Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 7: Invasion

Congratulations, you have survived the Primal Era! The Primal forces that took control of the Island have faded away. Sadly there’s no time to celebrate. A new threat has already arrived…This time from above. Aliens have infiltrated the Island in the new Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 7: Invasion! We...
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

How to get Battle Stars and use them in Fortnite Season 7

Fortnite Season 7 has finally arrived and brought with it an overhauled Battle Pass where you earn Battle Stars to spend on cosmetic items of your choosing, so here’s how to earn and use them. Aliens have taken over the Fortnite Island in Season 7, bringing significant map changes, flyable...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Fortnite Season 7 Leaks/Rumors Include Superman, Rick and Morty

Everyone is in Fortnite now. Well, not quite everyone, but Epic Games is working on correcting that. The latest batch of leaks and/or rumors suggest that Superman and Rick and Morty are in the mix for Season 7. This baseless speculation is backed up tiny teaser images and hints this time! Those are almost as good as facts!
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Adds New Weapons, Customizable Skins, Superman, More

Christmas comes but once a year unless, of course, you’re a Fortnite player. Every three months, Epic Games deploys its next major update for the battle royale, each of which bears gifts (albeit unwrapped) in the form of playable content, earnable cosmetics and a weekly unfolding story. And in stark contrast to the prehistoric theme of Season 6, today’s bumper patch marks the beginning of an alien invasion on the shores of Apollo Island.
Video Gamesonmsft.com

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 launches with aliens, Superman, and Rick and Morty content

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 update has rolled out to Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles, Windows 10 PCs, and all other supported platforms and matchmaking has now begun. This new season of content follows through with the recent Fortnite UFO teasers and revolves around a full on alien invasion on Fortnite’s Battle Royale island. The new Battle Pass features a variety of wacky and cool characters but of note is the addition of Rick (from the popular Rick and Morty cartoon series) and Superman (available in both his traditional red and blue outfit and the fan-favorite black style).