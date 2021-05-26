Fortnite Leaks Reveal Alien Invasion Event for Season 7
New leaks have revealed an alien invasion is in the works for Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 7. Then information came to light thanks to credible Fortnite Twitter informant @iFireMonkey. Pieces began to dribble in as early as 4:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 25. Everything from code segments to graphics, icons, posters, and audio clips have been posted to their Twitter account. Supposedly, a select few Fortnite content creators have received a case with a DVD player and a white CD disc that has "They're Coming" scrawled on its surface enclosed.www.msn.com