Hurricane Season Officially Begins Tuesday – Here's What Is Typical in June and July
Hurricane season officially begins Tuesday, June 1, and while it's expected to be another active year, the early part of the season has historically been slow. The National Hurricane Center selected the June 1 to Nov. 30 period for the Atlantic hurricane season because it encompasses more than 97% of tropical cyclones. But storms can occasionally form before or after those dates, as we saw this May with the brief development of Tropical Storm Ana east of Bermuda.www.msn.com