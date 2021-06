Jessica Panoff of McLaren Northern Michigan MedCenter in Petoskey can speak from personal experience regarding allergy suffering this spring. "I know myself with my allergies, they have been worse this year compared to other years," said Panoff, a physician assistant. "I think a lot of it has to do with the bipolar Michigan weather. We'll have the hot and cold and it doesn't know what it wants to do out there and the plants and all the other things are flourishing and then they're not.