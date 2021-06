Jiejie (EDG) - Projected Fantasy Score: 22.5 - OVER. Throughout the regular season, Jiejie was a thorn in the side of many of EDG’s opponents. He’s properly aggressive and does well to funnel kills into his lanes, playing a jungle-to-lane style. The last time BLG and EDG met, he smashed this target with a 26 fantasy score, and with this rematch, I actually enjoy the fact that BLG upgraded their support and jungler; it allows the game to go even further, allowing Jiejie to continue to climb in kills. I strongly believe EDG will take the game, and Jiejie will impress once again on the star-studded EDG roster.