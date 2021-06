The Blairsville-Saltsburg School Board is scheduled to meet tonight with plenty of items on the agenda. One of the proposed items is the proposed budget for the 2021-22 school year. On the agenda, the proposed amount is broken into two categories: $34,781,794 will be used for revenue and $34,916,342 will be put towards expenses. If approved tonight, the budget will be available for review in the business office, and final adoption would occur at the district’s scheduled voting meeting on June 29.