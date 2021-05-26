Cancel
Immunity to the Coronavirus May Persist for Years, Scientists Find

By Apoorva Mandavilli
msn.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImmunity to the coronavirus lasts at least a year, possibly a lifetime, improving over time especially after vaccination, according to two new studies. The findings may help put to rest lingering fears that protection against the virus will be short-lived. Together, the studies suggest that most people who have recovered...

Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Immunity After COVID-19 Illness May Last at Least 1 Year

FRIDAY, May 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Long-term data from northern Italy -- an area hit hard during the early days of the pandemic -- suggests that reinfection after recovery from COVID-19 infection is very rare, and immunity in former patients could be long-lasting. "Natural immunity to SARS-CoV-2 appears to...
CancerScience Daily

Scientists learn what fuels the 'natural killers' of the immune system

Despite a name straight from a Tarantino movie, natural killer (NK) cells are your allies when it comes to fighting infections and cancer. If T cells are like a team of specialist doctors in an emergency room, NK cells are the paramedics: They arrive first on the scene and perform damage control until reinforcements arrive.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Scientists Insights on How SARS-CoV-2 Variants Escape Immune Response

Fast-spreading variants of the COVID-19-causing coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, carry mutations that enable the virus to escape some of the immune response created naturally or by vaccination. A new study from scientists at Scripps Research, along with collaborators in Germany and the Netherlands, has revealed key details of how these escape mutations work.
Science10NEWS

Scientists: For these individuals, immunity against COVID-19 could last years

Scientists now believe immunity against coronavirus could last years if you meet a couple of criteria. The new research is from two studies that looked at coronavirus immunity. Let’s connect the dots. Researchers have found that people who recovered from COVID and then were vaccinated could have long-lasting immunity and...
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Poll Finds Herd Immunity in U.S. Possible by Summer

FRIDAY, May 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Seventy percent of American adults could be vaccinated by this summer, a new poll suggests. The survey results bode well for the country and likely mean that President Joe Biden's goal of 70 percent vaccine coverage for adults by July 4 will be reached.
Sciencecronullanews.sydney

Scientists have been seeking to better understand immunity to Covid!

Since the beginning of the Covid, scientists have been seeking to understand immunity to Covid better. How long a person is immune after having Covid, after getting vaccinated, or both. And for booster shots, what could long-lasting immunity mean? It is too early to find out, but experts are getting closer to it.
ScienceScience News

Here are answers to 3 persistent questions about the coronavirus’s origins

Controversy is once again swirling around the origins of the coronavirus behind the COVID-19 pandemic, rekindling calls to pin down just where it came from: nature or a lab. On May 26, U.S. President Joe Biden announced he had asked the intelligence community “to redouble their efforts to collect and analyze information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion.” He requested a report in 90 days.
Public Healthtoysmatrix.com

Coronavirus vaccine latest: Scientists may have cracked AstraZeneca blood clots puzzle

The coronavirus vaccine rollout in the UK has been vaunted and for good reason – it appears to be ushering in the end of the pandemic in Britain. However, AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson have been back into the fray this week after reports emerged of two fatalities linked to a rare blood clot disorder following vaccination. Why some vaccines cause rare blood events and others don’t has puzzled the scientific community.
Medical ScienceEurekAlert

NIH researchers identify potential new antiviral drug for COVID-19

NIH/Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development. The experimental drug TEMPOL may be a promising oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19, suggests a study of cell cultures by researchers at the National Institutes of Health. TEMPOL can limit SARS-CoV-2 infection by impairing the activity of a viral enzyme called RNA replicase. The work was led by researchers at NIH's Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD). The study appears in Science.
Pharmaceuticalsdoctorslounge.com

NIH Starts Trial Assessing ‘Mix & Match’ COVID-19 Vaccine Approach

WEDNESDAY, June 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- There is a new clinical trial underway to assess the safety and effectiveness of mixing different types of booster shots in adults who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. "Although the vaccines currently authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration offer strong protection against COVID-19, we need to prepare for the possibility of needing booster shots to counter waning immunity and to keep pace with an evolving virus," said Anthony Fauci, M.D., director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which is part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH). NIAID is leading the trial. "The results of this trial are intended to inform public health policy decisions on the potential use of mixed vaccine schedules should booster doses be indicated," Fauci added in an NIH news release.
CancerEurekAlert

Genetic base editing treats sickle cell disease in mice

Sickle cell disease (SCD) is the most common deadly genetic disorder, affecting more than 300,000 newborns worldwide each year. It leads to chronic pain, organ failure, and early death in patients. A team led by researchers at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital has now demonstrated a base editing approach that efficiently corrects the mutation underlying SCD in patient blood stem cells and in mice. This gene editing treatment rescued the disease symptoms in animal models, enabling the long-lasting production of healthy blood cells.
ScienceAugusta Free Press

Scientists ID potential treatment approaches for most common muscular dystrophy

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. University of Virginia School of Medicine researchers have identified new insights and potential treatment approaches for muscle loss in myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), the most common form of muscular dystrophy. DM1 results in the production and buildup of a toxic RNA...