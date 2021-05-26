Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Warframe Riven Disposition changes – May 2021

By Aidan O'Brien
msn.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRivens are highly sought after, extremely powerful, mods in Warframe that can turn any weapon into an endgame all-star if you get lucky with the rolls. They can provide a range of buffs, or nerfs, to a weapon, and if a player manages to score the right combination they can turn any weapon into a god-tier killing machine. Players are willing to go to great lengths to score Rivens for the game’s strongest weapons, and others enjoy using Rivens to prop up some of the weaker weapons in the game.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Go Game#Digital Extremes#Melee#Panthera#Catabolyst#Staticor#Kamas#Secura#Mios#Quassus#Prisma Dual Decurion#Corvas#Powerful Weapons#Nerfs#The Game#Specific Weapons#Score Rivens#Rivens Drop#Primary Weapons Bubonico#Weaker Weapons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesIGN

Warframe Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Warframe Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about Raid missions and their removal during Update 10. Raid missions consist of a squad infiltrating an enemy stronghold to find and secure an artifact. Upon finding the artifact, the squad is required to return to the extraction zone.
Video Gamesestnn.com

Overwatch Heroes Tier List - June 2021

Our Overwatch hero tier list — from top to the bottom. The latest hero patch is now live! The time has come to rank heroes based on their current position in the meta. Which hero is overpowered and could save a game? Which one should you avoid in its current state? Here is our Overwatch heroes meta for June 2021.
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

Warhammer 40K: How To Differentiate Xenos Races

Let’s talk about how GW is working to make the different races stand out. Perhaps Orks are only the beginning. Last week GW broke the news that they were shaking up the basic stat line of Orcs by moving basic units up to T5. This move opens up a lot of possibilities in the game and helps really set Orks apart from other races.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

5 Best Mid Laners in League of Legends Patch 11.12

Patch 11.12 for League of Legends is approaching and mid laners have remained largely untouched. Those that are wondering what are the best mid laners to play with should not be surprised to see a lot of the same picks from last patch again. 5 Best Mid Laners in League...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Valorant Mobile Beta: Will There be One?

Fans are wondering if there's going to be a Valorant Mobile Beta after the game was announced for the franchise's one year anniversary. Ever since the mobile version of the game was announced, fans have been wondered if and when players can help test drive this new version. There hasn't been a plentiful amount of information about the mobile version, but here's what we do know so far about Valorant's mobile version, and the potential for a beta test.
Video Gamessoftpedia.com

Wiz Solitaire 2.24.2

Wiz Solitaire is an enjoyable OS X game collection that incorporates numerous card games, like FreeCell, Klondike, Spider and more. Wiz Solitaire provides the necessary tools to customize the deck using your favorite photos. Furthermore, Wiz Solitaire comes with multiple deck formats that enables you to effortlessly personalize the game.