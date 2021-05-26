Warframe Riven Disposition changes – May 2021

Rivens are highly sought after, extremely powerful, mods in Warframe that can turn any weapon into an endgame all-star if you get lucky with the rolls. They can provide a range of buffs, or nerfs, to a weapon, and if a player manages to score the right combination they can turn any weapon into a god-tier killing machine. Players are willing to go to great lengths to score Rivens for the game’s strongest weapons, and others enjoy using Rivens to prop up some of the weaker weapons in the game.