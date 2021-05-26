oBo styles on Furia Esports with pistol ace in cs_summit 8
Furia Esports looks strong at cs_summit 8, but Evil Geniuses’ prodigy rifler gave them a scare in a group stage elimination match. Evil Geniuses and Furia Esports both stumbled in their debut matches, losing to paiN Gaming and O Plano, respectively. The squads were put against each other for one last chance at the playoffs. After winning in double overtime on Overpass, Furia dominated their CT half of Inferno. After halftime, rifler Owen "oBo" Schlatter turned his pistol game up to 11.www.msn.com