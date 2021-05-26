oBo styles on Furia Esports with pistol ace in cs_summit 8

Over the last 10 years, eSports has become one of the most successful industries around. Teams such as Fnatic, Team Liquid, and Evil Geniuses have made tens of millions of dollars. Sport at its core has given millions of people around the world a sense of unity and enjoyment. Whether its football, basketball, or baseball, fans come together to support their team and celebrate the highs and lows. ESports takes competition to a new level through the video game medium. With games like Call of Duty, DotA 2, and CS: GO, teams of skilled gamers compete in tournaments around the world.