Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

oBo styles on Furia Esports with pistol ace in cs_summit 8

msn.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuria Esports looks strong at cs_summit 8, but Evil Geniuses’ prodigy rifler gave them a scare in a group stage elimination match. Evil Geniuses and Furia Esports both stumbled in their debut matches, losing to paiN Gaming and O Plano, respectively. The squads were put against each other for one last chance at the playoffs. After winning in double overtime on Overpass, Furia dominated their CT half of Inferno. After halftime, rifler Owen "oBo" Schlatter turned his pistol game up to 11.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obo#Ct#Vini#Usp S#Obo#Complexity Gaming#Plano#Quick Headshots#Inferno#Evil Geniuses#Bts Cs#Guard#Group Stage#Cs#Defenders#Overpass#Double Overtime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesGwinnett Daily Post

FURIA, Liquid advance to cs_summit 8 upper bracket

FURIA Esports and Team Liquid earned victories Monday to grab upper-bracket playoff berths in the cs_summit 8 event. FURIA topped O Plano 2-0 to finish second in Group A, and Liquid edged EXTREMUM 2-1 to take second place in Group B. The playoff field is set. In the two upper-bracket...
Video GamesGwinnett Daily Post

EXTREMUM, O Plano earn cs_summit 8 lower-bracket wins

EXTREMUM and O Plano rallied for victories Thursday to stay alive in the lower bracket of cs_summit 8. EXTREMUM dropped the first map before overtaking Extra Salt 2-1 thanks in part to an overtime win. O Plano fell behind paiN Gaming before bouncing back for a 2-1 win. The winners...
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Where to find the best information on eSports

Over the last 10 years, eSports has become one of the most successful industries around. Teams such as Fnatic, Team Liquid, and Evil Geniuses have made tens of millions of dollars. Sport at its core has given millions of people around the world a sense of unity and enjoyment. Whether its football, basketball, or baseball, fans come together to support their team and celebrate the highs and lows. ESports takes competition to a new level through the video game medium. With games like Call of Duty, DotA 2, and CS: GO, teams of skilled gamers compete in tournaments around the world.
Video GamesGwinnett Daily Post

Team Liquid advance to grand final of cs_summit 8

Team Liquid defeated FURIA Esports 2-1 Friday to advance to the grand final of cs_summit 8. Team Liquid will await the winner of the lower bracket final between FURIA and EXTREMUM, who advanced with a 2-0 defeat of O Plano in Round 2 of the lower bracket. The grand final...
Video GamesGwinnett Daily Post

FURIA Esports promote honda to replace junior

FURIA Esports promoted Lucas "honda" Cano on Thursday to replace Paytyn "junior" Johnson. The Brazilian squad announced the changes to the active Counter-Strike: Global Offensive lineup on Twitter. An American AWPer, the 20-year-old junior joined FURIA last January. In a video clip on Twitter, coach Nicholas "guerri" Nogueira explained that...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Where to Find Dual Pistols in Fortnite

Looking to find where the Dual Pistols are in Fortnite? One of the Week 11 legendary quests calls for players to deal damage using Dual Pistols, and with many struggling to acquire the weapon, it's safe to say that this is indeed a legendary quest. For those seeking to clear the quest, look no further than our guide on finding those elusive Dual Pistols.
MLBcultureofgaming.com

eSports Charts partners with Tundra Esports

Esports Charts, an Esports data provider, has announced that it is partnering with Tundra Esports, a UK-based esports organization. Esports Charts will provide analytics on the organization’s teams and players and statistics from the global esports market. The joint statement provided by the two parties indicates that they intend to...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Tacitus joins FURIA’s CS:GO team as an assistant coach

FURIA has hired Brazilian CS:GO coach Marcos “tacitus” Castilho to be its assistant coach, the organization announced today. Tacitus, a former professional player who competed in North America, transitioned to an analyst role within Triumph in April 2020 and was promoted to the head coach role two months later. He most notably helped the team earn a runner-up finish in IEM Beijing-Haidian North America. The Brazilian left Triumph in April 2021, though, a couple of weeks after the team failed to qualify for ESL Pro League season 14 following a loss to Bad News Bears in the ESEA Premier Season 36 grand final.
Video Gamesesportsobserver.com

Betway Partners with Brazilian Esports Outfit FURIA

Victor Frascarelli is a Marketing and PR professional living in Sao Paulo who developed his career in the gaming industry. Brazilian TV Network Loading Fires More Than 50 Employees, Halts Original Programming. Brazilian TV channel Loading has fired over 50 employees and canceled all original production, including the broadcast of...
Video Gamesesports.net

Esports News

There are two impostors in AS Monaco Gambit, or so they say. Gambit was looking forward to playing at the WePlay AniMajor next week, but with two players kicking the bucket it’s looking grim for these boys. For starters, the CIS team has much to blame on Natus Vincere for the fiasco they are in.
Video Gameschatsports.com

ViewSonic to outfit Allied Esports’s HyperX Esports Arena

Esports entertainment company Allied Esports has named electronics manufacturer ViewSonic as its official gaming monitor and streamer room partner. As a part of the multi-year agreement, ViewSonic will outfit Allied Esports’s HyperX Esports Arena in Las Vegas, as well as the ‘Allied Esports Truck’, with its ELITE XG270 monitor range.
Video GamesTrendHunter.com

Skeletal eSports Gaming Mouses

The MOUNTAIN Makalu 67 lightweight wired gaming mouse is a peripheral designed with the needs of avid gamers in mind to help them maintain an agile in-game experience at all times. The mouse has a patented ribcage design that works to reduce the overall weight of the peripheral, while also creating an airy construction that won't cause the hand to sweat during use. The PAW3370 sensor within the mouse promises to deliver impressive accuracy with a low error rate to boot.
Video GamesVentureBeat

Esports Technologies launches Esports Games app on Google Play

Esports Technologies has launched its Esports Games app on the Google Play Store as a companion for players watching esports tournaments. The app from the Las Vegas maker of esports wagering products helps fans predict who will win a tournament for a match in progress. An iOS version is coming soon. The app also provides trivia games for esports fans. The app has launched in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.
NFLtwistedvoxel.com

The Main Reasons People are Watching eSports

Video gaming has been seen by some casual observers as something of a solitary affair. The image of gamers sitting in a darkened room playing with friends or against opponents in far-flung corners of the digital realms remains something of a prejudiced view in places. Well, the world of professional...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Junior steps down, FURIA promotes honda to active CS:GO lineup

Paytyn “junior” Johnson is no longer a part of FURIA’s active CS:GO lineup, the Brazilian organization announced today. The void created by the departure of the American AWPer will be filled by Lucas "honda" Cano, who previously stepped in for the squad in BLAST Premier Global Final and cs_summit seven at the start of the year and had been the team's substitute since then.