Apex Legends removes Arenas abandon penalties due to bugs
Respawn Entertainment recently updated Apex Legends with a leaving penalty for the game's new Arenas mode. When games are full, players will get penalized for leaving matches. Players in a party with the match leaver will also face consequences similar to the penalty in Apex Legend's battle royale ranked games. While this initially seemed like a positive quality of life change for the game, Apex Legends players had a variety of complaints about the change.www.msn.com