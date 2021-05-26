Apex Legends removes Arenas abandon penalties due to bugs

The Apex Legends team has pulled back the curtain on the pricing of their skins following an outcry from the player community. The explanation came as part of an answer on the Official Apex Legends: Legacy Update AMA Reddit post on the Apex Legends subreddit board published Tuesday, May 18. As the title implies, the post provides a place where players can ask questions of the Respawn development team concerning the latest update for Season 9. Among the questions asked was whether or not the game would eventually move to more affordable content as the player base expands.