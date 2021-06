I’m on a big thing at the minute. I’m trying to adjust things in my life with a massive focus on user experience. Things like keeping the sink clear, so when I dirty a dish I can actually wash it. Yeah, believe it or not I don’t have a dishwasher! I love my Eufy robovac, but I do find it a little awkward from time to time in my small apartment. I didn’t really think about this until Dyson sent the Omni Glide over to review. When you get your hands on something like this you really see what you’ve been missing out on. Like all of this.