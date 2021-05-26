Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

Zappos Memorial Day Sale: All of the Best Deals to Shop Now

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
 8 days ago
Shutterstock

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Is there anything more exciting than a three-day weekend? Not only do we get an extra day to relax and unwind, it also means that there are some serious sales to shop! This year, Zappos has already launched their annual Memorial Day event, and the deals are beyond impressive — and just in time for summer!

You can score up to 35% off a slew of styles, and snag even deeper discounts on certain product categories and brands. Check out our favorite sale items for you to shop right now below, and explore everything else the Zappos sale has to offer before it ends on Monday, May 31!

Women’s Sandals — Up to 35% Off!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kWH6f_0aCDGMgo00
Sam Edelman Gigi Zappos

These simple flat sandals are comfortable and literally go with everything — from jeans to dresses!

See it!

Get the Sam Edelman Gigi sandals (originally $80) on sale with free shipping for just $52, available from Zappos!

Check out all of the women’s sandals on sale here!

Women’s Clothing Styles — Up to 35% Off!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2giDSy_0aCDGMgo00
Levi’s® Womens 501® High-Rise Shorts Zappos

Everyone needs at least one pair of go-to denim shorts for the summer, and this option from Levi’s is absolutely classic!

See it!

Check out all of the women’s clothing on sale here!

New Balance on Sale: If you’re a runner and need a new shoe upgrade, check out New Balance! This bestselling pair is up for grabs for 20% off, and you can check out more styles here!

SKECHERS on Sale: These supremely comfortable everyday sneakers have over 1,000 five-star reviews, and you can get them for just $48! Plus, check out more SKECHERS styles on sale here!

Under Armour on Sale: These athletic shorts are ideal for working out in the summer, and you can get them for 25% off right now! If you want to see more Under Armour on sale, take a look here!

Polo Ralph Lauren Shirts Up to 20% Off: This slim-fit stretch button down shirt is an essential for every guy’s closet, and will also make a great gift for Father’s Day! If you want to see more, check out all of the Polo Ralph Lauren on sale here!

Steve Madden Sneakers Up to 20% Off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rrara_0aCDGMgo00
Steve Madden Myles Sneaker (Pastel Multi) Zappos

We’re obsessed with the tie-dye style of these bright sneakers! Instead of the standard plain white sneakers, these are a fun pick to rock this summer!

See it!

Check out all of the Steve Madden styles on sale here!

Clarks Sandals Up to 30% Off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48pOb9_0aCDGMgo00
Clarks Annadel Eirwyn (Navy Nubuck) Zappos

These might be the most comfortable heels you can own, and they’re incredibly versatile for the summer months!

See it!

Check out all of the Clarks styles on sale here!

Kids’ Shorts Up to 20% Off: These unisex shorts from Nike are excellent for all of the summer activities that your kids might have this summer. Check out all of the kids’ clothing and more on sale here!

Adidas Running Gear Up to 25% Off: These triple-stripe leggings from adidas are a timeless item, and they’re a steal at just $28! If you want to see more on sale from adidas, check it out here!

Select Helen Jon Styles Up to 20% Off: Zappos doesn’t just have all of the best shoe styles — this one-piece swimsuit is seriously chic and stylish! See what other Helen Jon styles are on sale here!

Psudo Styles Up to 40% Off: We have another great Father’s Day gift idea for you: these stylish camo sneakers from Psudo! You can discover more sneaker styles on sale for 40% off here!

