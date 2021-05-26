Wausau American Legion Post 10 to pay tribute to our fallen Soldiers at Restlawn Cemetery

(WAUSAU)-On this Memorial Day we will pay tribute to our fallen Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen and Coast Guard Veterans …in gratitude for the freedom that we enjoy today because of these brave individuals.

The Master of Ceremonies will be Bob Weller, First Vice Commander of the Montgomery-Plant-Dudley, American Legion, Wausau Post 10.

The ceremony will begin with an invocation by Legion Chaplain Michael Fish. Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg will be the guest speaker.

Christine Mertes, Legion Auxiliary President, will perform the laying of the wreath. Jeff Morgan, President of the Man of Honor Society, will present the history of the Armed Forces Service Flags.

The Legion along with the Auxiliary Color Guard and Rifle Squad will present the Service Colors, with Echo Taps played by Jon Greenwood and Dale Osterbrink. The Boy Scouts of America and Troop 400 will raise the Colors.

In closing, Chaplain Miichael Fish will lead a prayer for our nation.

Memorial Day Ceremony

Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery 235962 N. Troy St.,Wausau.

Monday, May 31, 2021, 11:00 am

Mike Heilmann

Wausau American Legion Post 10