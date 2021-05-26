Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wausau, WI

Wausau American Legion Post 10 to pay tribute to our fallen Soldiers at Restlawn Cemetery

By Shereen Siewert
Posted by 
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4090Ht_0aCDFlb400

(WAUSAU)-On this Memorial Day we will pay tribute to our fallen Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen and Coast Guard Veterans …in gratitude for the freedom that we enjoy today because of these brave individuals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZlITb_0aCDFlb400

The Master of Ceremonies will be Bob Weller, First Vice Commander of the Montgomery-Plant-Dudley, American Legion, Wausau Post 10.

The ceremony will begin with an invocation by Legion Chaplain Michael Fish. Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg will be the guest speaker.

Become a Member Today

Free for everyone. Funded by hundreds of readers like you.

Our inquisitive journalism challenges the powerful, shedding light where others won't - with no paywall, ever.

Join the Wausau Pilot & Review community to ensure your voice is heard.

Monthly

$7.50

$15

$30

Other

Your contribution is appreciated.

Christine Mertes, Legion Auxiliary President, will perform the laying of the wreath. Jeff Morgan, President of the Man of Honor Society, will present the history of the Armed Forces Service Flags.

The Legion along with the Auxiliary Color Guard and Rifle Squad will present the Service Colors, with Echo Taps played by Jon Greenwood and Dale Osterbrink. The Boy Scouts of America and Troop 400 will raise the Colors.

In closing, Chaplain Miichael Fish will lead a prayer for our nation.

Memorial Day Ceremony

Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery 235962 N. Troy St.,Wausau.

Monday, May 31, 2021, 11:00 am

Mike Heilmann

Wausau American Legion Post 10

WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Wausau, WI
Society
Wausau, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Legion#Memorial Day#Soldiers#American Society#Marines#Wausau Post#The Wausau Pilot Review#The Man Of Honor Society#Restlawn Cemetery#Coast Guard Veterans#Airmen#Sailors#Ceremonies#Gratitude#Chaplain Miichael Fish#Guest Speaker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Festival
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Memorial Day at Restlawn Memorial Park

Join the Wausau Pilot community. It’s free, and you’ll get special updates, exclusive event invitations and more. The Wausau American Legion Post 10 paid tribute to our fallen Marines, Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Coast Guard personnel on Memorial Day at the Restlawn Memorial Park. Memorial Day is not about recreation and fun. It’s about remembering why you have your freedom and what you are going to have in the future in America.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Flags ordered to half-staff on Friday

Wisconsin and U.S. flags will be flown at half-staff on Friday to honor Major James G. Blaney, according to a news release. Blaney joined the Wisconsin National Guard in 1960, mobilized to federal service in 1961 during the Berlin Crisis and served as the Adjutant General for Wisconsin from 1997 to 2002. During his time as Adjutant General, Blaney oversaw the federal and state missions of the Wisconsin Air and Army National Guards.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries June 4, 2021

Lance Gast, 41, died June 1, 2021 after battling a brief, serious illness. Lance graduated from D.C. Everest in 1998 and UWSP in 2002. During that time, he loved playing football, cherishing the run to the state championship game and helping to lead one of the most successful senior classes ever at UWSP. He was named the first ever student Athlete of Week by WAOW TV. His bonds and memories with his teammates are forever cherished. He also was an avid baseball and softball player who was so fast, many called him the fastest player they have ever seen. His combination of size, speed and power made him a formidable force on the field and one of the best all-around athletes in the area.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Grand opening for ‘2 Hearts’ Wausau dog park Saturday

After years of planning, Wausau’s dog park is finally a reality with a grand opening celebration set for Saturday morning. Wausau’s new dog park is named after a woman who died of brain cancer and was known for her love of animals. “2 Hearts Dog Park” has been named for Deb Stolzman in exchange for a donation of $17,500. Stolzman, who spent years working in media and real estate in the Wausau area, was the first President of New Life Adoption Center in Marathon.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Your Words: Boy Scouts express gun ownership support in letter to the editor

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
Wausau, WIWSAW

Blood centers still experiencing donation shortages

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Blood Centers in Central Wisconsin are calling on people in the region to make a donation. Director of the Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin, Emily Jolin, says the nationwide blood shortage is having an effect in northcentral Wisconsin. Jolin claims the summer is already a difficult time to get donations, but with the pandemic, they’ve had even less luck.
Wausau, WIWEAU-TV 13

Wausau nurse completes hike of Ice Age Trail

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Yolanda DeLoach knew when COVID-19 halted travel throughout the country that she wouldn’t be able to travel to hiking destinations like she was used to. That’s when she remembered that Wisconsin has one of only 11 National Scenic Trails in the country contained entirely in its borders.
Wausau, WIantigojournal.com

Hotel Wausau named a historic site

Hotel Wausau in Wausau was recentlyadded to the State Register of Historic Places. The Hotel Wausau, a Classical Revival style hotel, was built in 1925 in the heart of downtown Wausau. Designed by Chicago architects, it had 257 guest rooms, eight ground-floor retail stores and several guest amenities including a spacious reception lobby and lounge, a hotel coffee shop, a barber shop, a large dining room, and a ballroom.
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
WausauPilot

Flags at half-staff to honor Hmong-Lao veterans

All U.S. and Wisconsin state flags are being flown at half-staff on Friday to honor Hmong-Lao veterans, according to a news release. Gov. Tony Evers made the declaration and ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at all buildings, grounds and military installations in Wisconsin. Become a Member Today. Free...
Marathon County, WIWEAU-TV 13

Girl, 5, donates savings to Marathon County K-9 Unit

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Marathon County K-9 Unit received a special donation from a 5-year-old Merrill girl. Mia Keller donated all of her savings toward the department’s K-9 Unit in early May. “I saved my money to be a police officer and help the police officers,” Mia said. Susan Keller,...
Marathon County, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Marathon County revisits “A Community for All” resolution

Marathon County’s Executive Committee on Thursday will once again revisit a diversity-focused resolution that has been met with stiff resistance from some conservatives. The “A Community for All” resolution has been under consideration for months and would declare Marathon County an “open, inclusive, and diverse place to live and work.” The resolution, under consideration since January, has widespread support from local nonprofits including the United Way of Marathon County and The Women’s Community, but has faced strong criticism from conservative members of the Marathon County Board of Supervisors and the Republican Party of Marathon County.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Your words: Earth Day incorporates love for the environment and each other

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

The 1918 Pandemic covered during next History Speaks event

The Marathon County Historical Society and the Marathon County Public Library present History Speaks On the Air: Outlier Within an Outlier: Wausau’s Maverick Response to the 1918 Pandemic at 2 p.m. May 22 on Facebook Live and YouTube Live. Brent Zinkel will discuss Wausau’s maverick response to the 1918 “Spanish”...