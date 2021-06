UFC Vegas 27 has lost one of its fights after flyweight Raulian Paiva fell ill during a tough weight cut and had to be hospitalized. MMAFighting.com’s Damon Martin first reported that Paiva got sick during his weight cut and was pulled from the card. His scheduled flyweight bout against fellow top-15 ranked contender David Dvorak will not go on as planned any longer. Right now, UFC Vegas 27 still has 12 fights scheduled, though it’s possible something else could happen during weigh-ins. Hopefully, this is the only fight that gets scratched and we go on with 12 fights.