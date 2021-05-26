Baby Toys Inspired by Beloved Children’s Books
Bring storytime to life by pairing these eight toys with the classic books that inspired them for a great baby shower (or anytime!) gift. There are many benefits to reading to babies and toddlers, from building early language skills to fostering social and emotional development. And these toys take it to the next level, making your child fall in love with the books even more. Introduce these classic stories and beloved characters to a whole new generation of readers!redtri.com