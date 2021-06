Considering we’re early on in the month, and the timing of the previous Game Pass game reveals, it’s time to see a host of new Xbox Game Pass titles come to the service! The last batch brought us a lot of titles to take a swing at, including The Wild at Heart, Slime Rancher, Conan Exiles, and many more! If that wasn’t enough for you, Game Pass has brought on a new batch of games for you to give a go at! Without further adieu, here’s everything you can play starting early this month!