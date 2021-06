Sad news coming out of Irons, MI as the well known Albino deer that people spot regularly has been killed, and the Michigan DNR is looking for any evidence that could lead them to find out why it happened. According to the DNR, the deer was killed with a crossbow between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Sunday, May 30th, and was found along the border of one of the resident's property lines along North Bass Lake.