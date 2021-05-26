newsbreak-logo
Celebrate a safe Memorial Day weekend

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and its Division of State Patrol are asking travelers this Memorial Day weekend to buckle up, plan their routes and drive carefully though work zones.

“For many, this holiday weekend will kick off a return to all the summer recreation we love in Wisconsin, and careful travel will help everyone celebrate safely,” WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “Put the phone down if you’re driving, make sure everyone is wearing seatbelts, and plan to avoid or slow down for work zones.”

Vehicles that have not been driven recently should be inspected for safe travel, which includes checking tire pressure and fluid levels. WisDOT and the State Patrol offer these other safety reminders:

  • Slow down. Posted speed limits apply to ideal travel conditions. Drivers are required to travel at a “reasonable and prudent” speed based on weather and traffic conditions.
  • Eliminate distractions and focus on what’s ahead. Texting while driving is prohibited and very dangerous. It is also illegal in Wisconsin for drivers to use a handheld mobile device in work zones (except in an emergency).
  • Be prepared to Move Over or slow down when approaching emergency responders including police and fire vehicles, ambulances, tow trucks and highway maintenance vehicles that are stopped along a highway with their warning lights flashing. If your vehicle breaks down, try to get safely off the highway, remain buckled up and wait for help to arrive.

All Wisconsin rest areas are open. These facilities offer restrooms and a break from travel.

Significant road construction projects that may impact Memorial Day weekend travel include:

  • Adams County: WIS 82 is closed between County B and the Marquette County line. Non-local traffic is detoured via WIS 23 and I-39.
  • Crawford County: The US 18 bridge between Prairie du Chien and Marquette, Iowa is reduced to one lane of traffic controlled by traffic signals.
  • Dane County: Traffic shifts on US 12/18 (Madison Beltline) between I-39/90 and Whitney Way. Ramps closed at the Monona Drive interchange.
  • Dane County: US 14 traffic reduced to one lane in each direction between Oregon and Madison.
  • Dane and Rock counties: Motorists on I-39/90 near Madison, Janesville and Beloit should be alert for lane shifts and crossovers. The speed limit in these interchange work zones is reduced to 60 mph.
  • Douglas County: US 2/53 in the city of Superior is reduced to one lane in each direction between 29th Avenue East and 53rd Avenue East.
  • Dunn County: WIS 85 is closed at the Rock Creek Bridge in Rock Falls. Traffic detoured via WIS 37 and US 10.
  • Iron County: US 2 is reduced to a single lane in each direction.
  • Kenosha County: WIS 50, west of I-94 to Lake Geneva, has single lane closures.
  • Menominee County: Northbound WIS 47 between Duquaine Road and County VV (East) is closed. Traffic is detoured via Go Around Road, County VV, and WIS 47. Trucks and oversized loads are detoured via WIS 22 in Shawano to WIS 29 and US 45. The Wolf River Bridge on WIS 47 is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals.
  • Milwaukee County: I-41/US 45 construction is ongoing between Swan Boulevard and Burleigh Road. Three lanes are open in each direction.
  • Pierce County: WIS 29 between County F in the town of Clifton and Cemetery Road in the city of River Falls is closed. Traffic is detoured via US 10 and WIS 65.
  • Polk County: WIS 46 is reduced to one lane in each direction between Broadway Street East (County F) and Hyland Street to Wisconsin Street. WIS 46 is closed from Broadway Street East (County F) to Hyland Street. Traffic is detoured via WIS 46, US 63 and US 8. Local routes around construction are also available.
  • Portage County: WIS 66 is reduced to a single lane in each direction at the I-39 interchange.
  • Racine County: WIS 20 lane closures in Racine, with local detours.
  • Sheboygan County: WIS 28 at County EE is closed. Traffic is detoured via WIS 32, County V and I-43.
  • Sheboygan County: WIS 67 through the village of Campbellsport is closed to through traffic. Traffic is detoured via I-41, WIS 28 and WIS 45.
  • St. Croix County: WIS 35 between Myrtle and Division streets in Hudson and just south of Monroe Street North to Michaelson Street North are closed to all through traffic. Traffic is detoured via I-94, Minnesota Highways 95 and 36, and WIS 64. Local routes around construction are also available.

For up-to-the-minute information on work zones and incidents that may affect highway travel, motorists can access the state’s 511 travel information system by:

  • Downloading the free 511 Wisconsin mobile app
  • Following @511WI on Twitter
  • Dialing 511
  • Visiting 511wi.gov

Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicle customer service centers will be closed on Memorial Day, but citizens can conduct DMV business online 24/7 at wisconsindmv.gov.

WisDOT Office of Public Affairs

(608) 266-3581, opa.exec@dot.wi.gov

