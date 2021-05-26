Cancel
One Call lawsuits settled in four counties

 12 days ago

(Radio Iowa) – Four lawsuits brought by the Attorney General in Davis, Marion, Sioux, and Taylor counties for violations of the “Iowa One Call” law have been resolved with civil penalties totaling 24-thousand-500 dollars. Attorney General spokesperson Ashley Kieler says they try to settle the suits before they go to court. “That is generally the hope with these lawsuits,” she says. The One Call law requires anyone who digs, excavates or trenches privately or commercially to first contact the Iowa One Call center to locate underground utilities. “It is noted in several of the lawsuits when these rules aren’t followed and excavation happens, sometimes utility lines that are under a great deal of pressure can be hit, and that can cause issues,” Kieler says. “I know in at least one of the lawsuits it was noted that residents around the area had lost power for a matter of time.”

