Pleasant Grove High School students competed in a regional art exhibition and did extremely well. Sunday, May 16, 2021, the Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council, also know as TRAHC, hosted their annual student art exhibition which included works from the Four States region. Almost 500 works were submitted for the competition from 14 high schools. The high school division accepted 84 works from the exhibition and get this, 53 of those were from Pleasant Grove High School.