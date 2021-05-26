St. Joe Today Brings Back Lake Bluff Artisan Fair on June 5th
There are lots of places for you to get cookie-cutter decor and knock-off merchandise that will have your home or office looking a lot like everybody else's. Or, you can make your way on a (hopefully) sunny Saturday in June to scour the handiwork of more than 50 regional artisans and crafters who will be sharing their talents in the upcoming Lake Bluff Artisan Fair overlooking Lake Michigan in downtown St. Joseph.